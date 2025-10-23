Prince Andrew and the Earl of Inverness: What’s next for the Scottish title?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Prince Andrew and the Earl of Inverness: What’s next for the Scottish title?

The royal has only made a handful of visits to the Highland Capital despite being the Earl of Inverness since 1986.

Prince Andrew, Duke of York, is the focal point. He is captured in mid-stride, smiling, in the company of other men in suits at an event in Inverness.
Prince Andrew, The Earl of Inverness in the James Cameron Community Centre in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
By Louise Glen

Prince Andrew has stopped using his title of Earl of Inverness, a role he was granted in 1986 upon marrying Sarah Ferguson.

He gave up using the title following sustained public pressure and his withdrawal from royal duties after his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

While denying any wrongdoing, he said he was stepping back “in recognition of the sensitivities involved.”

Though he legally retains the title for now, his symbolic withdrawal raises a constitutional and historical question: who might receive the title next?

With the monarchy evolving under King Charles, and an emphasis on a slimmed-down royal family, the future of such peerages is increasingly uncertain.

Still, titles like Earl of Inverness remain powerful symbols of royal presence — especially in Scotland.

What is the Earl of Inverness title?

The Earl of Inverness is a British peerage title traditionally granted as a subsidiary title to senior male royals.

It has been created three times. Most recently, it was given to Prince Andrew in 1986 alongside his main title of Duke of York.

Previous holders include Prince Albert Victor (1864–1892), eldest son of the future Edward VII, who died aged 28.

Prince George (later George VI) received the title in 1920 from George V. It merged with the Crown when he became king.

Prince Andrew toured Raigmore Hospital in 2016. Andrew stands near a computer, observed by hospital staff in blue uniforms. Text on the wall reads, "Peri-Arrest Arrhythmias".
Prince Andrew during his tour of Raigmore Hospital in 2016. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Earl of Inverness title steeped in history — and largely unused

The Earl of Inverness title has only been used three times in more than a century, and Andrew only made a few appearances in Inverness.

His visits include:

  • Early 1990s: Opened Inverness Golf Club’s extended clubhouse and became Honorary President.
  • 2003: Unveiled the Mercat Cross.
  • 2004: Opened a playpark at Dalneigh and visited Caley Park.
  • 2010: Stayed in the King’s Club suite at the Kingsmills Hotel on a private visit.
  • 2016: Attended the completion of flood alleviation works.
Prince Andrew holds a lanyard after being unable to unveil the Mercat Cross in Inverness. Behind him are spectators standing behind a metal railing.
Prince Andrew is left with just the lanyard after he tried to unveil the new Mercat Cross in Inverness in 2003. <br />Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Amid increasing criticism of his public role, his portrait was removed from Inverness Town House and Inverness Golf Club in 2022.

Prince Andrew the Earl of Inverness and another man are seeing laughing in Inverness.
Prince Andrew enjoys a lighter moment during his visit to Caley Park in Inverness in 2004 with Director of Football Graeme Bennett. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

The golf club’s former president, Joe Campbell, told The Press and Journal the committee voted to take the portrait down “in light of recent events”.

Can the title be passed on or reassigned?

Technically, no one can “inherit” the title from Prince Andrew:

It is not hereditary in the traditional sense but part of a royal dukedom granted for life.

Prince Andrew has no sons, so all his peerages — Duke of York, Earl of Inverness, and Baron Killyleagh — will become extinct on his death unless reissued.

Only the monarch can formally revoke or reassign such a title — usually through Letters Patent.

It would either lapse or be recreated for a new royal at the King’s discretion.

Who are the top three most credible candidates for Earl of Inverness?

Queen Elizabeth II poses in a formal setting with several of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They stand in front of ornate, golden furniture and decor.
The Queen with her five great-grandchildren and her two youngest grandchildren in the Green Drawing Room, part of Windsor Castle’s semi-State apartments. Image: Supplied.

Prince Edward’s son: James, Earl of Wessex

James is already styled Earl of Wessex and is expected to inherit his father’s Duke of Edinburgh title. If a Scottish title were desired beforehand, Earl of Inverness would be fitting — particularly given the family’s ties to Scotland.

James is a royal male in good standing and reportedly close to King Charles.

Prince Louis, son of Prince William

Louis is third in line to the throne but currently holds no peerage. When he grows up or marries, he will likely receive a dukedom, and Earl of Inverness could serve as a Scottish subsidiary title, as with Prince Andrew.

Prince Archie, son of Harry and Meghan

Archie already holds the courtesy title Earl of Dumbarton, from one of Prince Harry’s subsidiary titles. If relations with the royal family were to improve, a rebranding of Archie’s public role might include a new title like Earl of Inverness.

However, the Sussexes are no longer working royals, and relations remain strained.

Prince Andrew smiles amongst children wearing blue jackets in front of a soccer field. The photo caption reads: Inverness See story. Date taken:4th June '04. Prince Andrew visits pupils from Hilton Primary School, Inverness during his visit to Caley Park in Inverness
Prince Andrew, along with pupils from Hilton Primary School, Inverness in 2004 during his visit to Caley Park in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Could popular Princess Charlotte receive the title?

In short: almost certainly not.

Most peerages are restricted to males. Women rarely receive hereditary or life peerages unless explicitly stated in Letters Patent.

Charlotte already has the royal style Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte of Wales and is unlikely to receive a separate peerage.

If she were to marry a non-royal, her husband might be granted a peerage — but not Charlotte herself.

Prince Andrew is shown speaking to pupils of Grantown Grammar School. The students wear school uniforms and name tags.
Prince Andrew with pupils of Grantown Grammar School at Inverness Castle. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

What happens now?

Until Prince Andrew dies or formally renounces the title — which would require action from King Charles — the Earl of Inverness title remains legally his.

On his death, all his titles will expire, as he has no male heirs or the monarch could choose to recreate the title for someone else.

So for now, the title is in limbo — unused, but not vacant.

Though Andrew retains the title, his decision to stop using it marks a symbolic end to a largely ceremonial role.

Historically, the title has never passed to a non-royal and has become extinct twice before being recreated.

Charles Bannerman, Inverness social commentator and former teacher, told The Press and Journal he thinks the title should be abolished.

Prince Andrew tours the Eastgate Centre in Inverness in 2003 as shoppers, unaware of his presence, go on with their business. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

He said: “None of the above.

“The title needs to be abolished, along with every other hereditary title in the land.

“The notion that anyone is superior to the rest of us purely based on who their parents were… has no logical basis to it whatsoever — and in particular, there is no merit involved.

“When the Divine Right of Kings was exposed as a scam, centuries ago now, the entire basis for the whole system collapsed.

“What unique merit or talent did Andrew Windsor’s mum have that allowed her to attach this label to the guy, while, for instance, my mum was unable to do so to me?”

What do you think?

Tell us in the comments below or by emailing livenews@pressandjournal.co.uk

