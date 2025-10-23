Prince Andrew and the Earl of Inverness: What’s next for the Scottish title?

Prince Andrew has stopped using his title of Earl of Inverness, a role he was granted in 1986 upon marrying Sarah Ferguson.

He gave up using the title following sustained public pressure and his withdrawal from royal duties after his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

While denying any wrongdoing, he said he was stepping back “in recognition of the sensitivities involved.”

Though he legally retains the title for now, his symbolic withdrawal raises a constitutional and historical question: who might receive the title next?

With the monarchy evolving under King Charles, and an emphasis on a slimmed-down royal family, the future of such peerages is increasingly uncertain.

Still, titles like Earl of Inverness remain powerful symbols of royal presence — especially in Scotland.

What is the Earl of Inverness title?

The Earl of Inverness is a British peerage title traditionally granted as a subsidiary title to senior male royals.

It has been created three times. Most recently, it was given to Prince Andrew in 1986 alongside his main title of Duke of York.

Previous holders include Prince Albert Victor (1864–1892), eldest son of the future Edward VII, who died aged 28.

Prince George (later George VI) received the title in 1920 from George V. It merged with the Crown when he became king.

Earl of Inverness title steeped in history — and largely unused

The Earl of Inverness title has only been used three times in more than a century, and Andrew only made a few appearances in Inverness.

His visits include:

Early 1990s: Opened Inverness Golf Club’s extended clubhouse and became Honorary President.

2003: Unveiled the Mercat Cross.

2004: Opened a playpark at Dalneigh and visited Caley Park.

2010: Stayed in the King’s Club suite at the Kingsmills Hotel on a private visit.

2016: Attended the completion of flood alleviation works.

Amid increasing criticism of his public role, his portrait was removed from Inverness Town House and Inverness Golf Club in 2022.

The golf club’s former president, Joe Campbell, told The Press and Journal the committee voted to take the portrait down “in light of recent events”.

Can the title be passed on or reassigned?

Technically, no one can “inherit” the title from Prince Andrew:

It is not hereditary in the traditional sense but part of a royal dukedom granted for life.

Prince Andrew has no sons, so all his peerages — Duke of York, Earl of Inverness, and Baron Killyleagh — will become extinct on his death unless reissued.

Only the monarch can formally revoke or reassign such a title — usually through Letters Patent.

It would either lapse or be recreated for a new royal at the King’s discretion.

Who are the top three most credible candidates for Earl of Inverness?

Prince Edward’s son: James, Earl of Wessex

James is already styled Earl of Wessex and is expected to inherit his father’s Duke of Edinburgh title. If a Scottish title were desired beforehand, Earl of Inverness would be fitting — particularly given the family’s ties to Scotland.

James is a royal male in good standing and reportedly close to King Charles.

Prince Louis, son of Prince William

Louis is third in line to the throne but currently holds no peerage. When he grows up or marries, he will likely receive a dukedom, and Earl of Inverness could serve as a Scottish subsidiary title, as with Prince Andrew.

Prince Archie, son of Harry and Meghan

Archie already holds the courtesy title Earl of Dumbarton, from one of Prince Harry’s subsidiary titles. If relations with the royal family were to improve, a rebranding of Archie’s public role might include a new title like Earl of Inverness.

However, the Sussexes are no longer working royals, and relations remain strained.

Could popular Princess Charlotte receive the title?

In short: almost certainly not.

Most peerages are restricted to males. Women rarely receive hereditary or life peerages unless explicitly stated in Letters Patent.

Charlotte already has the royal style Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte of Wales and is unlikely to receive a separate peerage.

If she were to marry a non-royal, her husband might be granted a peerage — but not Charlotte herself.

What happens now?

Until Prince Andrew dies or formally renounces the title — which would require action from King Charles — the Earl of Inverness title remains legally his.

On his death, all his titles will expire, as he has no male heirs or the monarch could choose to recreate the title for someone else.

So for now, the title is in limbo — unused, but not vacant.

Though Andrew retains the title, his decision to stop using it marks a symbolic end to a largely ceremonial role.

Historically, the title has never passed to a non-royal and has become extinct twice before being recreated.

Charles Bannerman, Inverness social commentator and former teacher, told The Press and Journal he thinks the title should be abolished.

He said: “None of the above.

“The title needs to be abolished, along with every other hereditary title in the land.

“The notion that anyone is superior to the rest of us purely based on who their parents were… has no logical basis to it whatsoever — and in particular, there is no merit involved.

“When the Divine Right of Kings was exposed as a scam, centuries ago now, the entire basis for the whole system collapsed.

“What unique merit or talent did Andrew Windsor’s mum have that allowed her to attach this label to the guy, while, for instance, my mum was unable to do so to me?”

What do you think?

