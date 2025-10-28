All you need to know: Elgin Rotary to ‘light up the sky’ as bonfire and fireworks night returns

Elgin’s ever popular bonfire and fireworks night will return to Cooper Park on Saturday November 1.

Rotary Elgin promises an evening of family fun with a spectacular fireworks display and all manner of additional attractions.

The event runs from 6pm to 8pm and visitors can also look forward to a roaring bonfire, hot food and drinks and Hercher’s Funfair.

15 years – and still going strong

Rotary Elgin has now been organising the community bonfire for the past 15 years.

Entry to the event is free, ensuring that everyone in the community can enjoy the celebration.

But Rotary Elgin is encouraging those attending to donate on the night or via text (70460) to help secure the future of this much-loved event.

A Rotary spokesperson said: “The group’s volunteers work throughout the year behind the scenes to make sure the evening runs smoothly and safely for all attendees.

“They are very grateful to other local groups and businesses who support them through the year and on the night with assistance.”

What to expect this first of November

Before the bonfire is lit, at 6.30pm, Molly Sinclair, a local bagpiper, will entertain all with a selection of tunes on the pipes.

Molly performs with the Elgin & District Pipe Band as well as representing Gordonstoun School.

She has showcased her incredible skill on an international stage with a solo performance at the world-famous Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo.

Representatives from local Rotakids clubs in schools will then have the honour of setting off the fireworks.

Joining them to launch the display will be Arya and Lola from Greenwards Primary, and Otto from Mosstowie Primary.

Rotary Elgin would also like to give a special huge thank you to Out of the Darkness Theatre Company for contributing a key element of the displays.

They said: “ODTC have once again created the Guy for this year’s bonfire — a much-loved part of the event that brings colour and character to Cooper Park.”

Rotary President excited for a ‘spectacle of an evening’

Rotary Elgin President, Tilly Howie said: “The night is one of the highlights of Elgin’s community calendar.

“It brings together people of all ages to share in the excitement and spectacle of the evening.

“Rotary Elgin is proud to continue this tradition, but it’s only possible thanks to the generosity of those who donate.

“Every contribution helps us keep the event free and enjoyable for everyone.”

The Rotary Club is reminding attendees that sparklers are not permitted within the event area for safety reasons and ask everyone to follow stewards’ instructions on the night.