Elgin customers face delivery delays after Evri courier leaves ‘without notice’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Elgin customers face delivery delays after Evri courier leaves ‘without notice’

The firm says it is 'sorry' that the service in the local area has fallen below par.

By Regan Parsons
Delivery man carrying parcel and wearing high-vis vest with "Evri" printed on the back
Evri said the courier for the Elgin area "left without notice" and they are now implementing a solution. Image: Evri.

Evri has issued an apology to Elgin residents following a courier’s reported departure without notice.

Customers across Elgin have continuously reported delays with parcel deliveries in recent weeks.

Many people in the area have shared their frustrations on social media.

Parcels are reportedly being sent back to depots and left there delayed for weeks, even for customers who paid for the premium service.

Now, Evri has apologised for the delays, saying a driver left their role without giving notice.

Frustration grows over Evri deliveries in Elgin

One resident who lives in Elgin took to Facebook to voice their concerns.

“I’ve had major issues over the past two weeks,” they wrote.

“An item was out for delivery between 2pm and 4 pm on the 8th, then delayed until the 9th, and is now lost.

“Other items have been stuck in the delivery depot since the 13th with no updates.

Two blue receipts from Evri Parcelshop. The lower receipt is proof of drop-off, and includes the number of parcels: 2.
Evri Parcelshop, formerly known as Hermes, apologised for the delays. Image: Shutterstock.

“I’ve complained to the company I ordered from, but they say the items are on their way.

“That was last week.”

Another resident said: “My parcel was supposed to arrive on the 13th but was scanned at the delivery depot.

“However, no one has seen it since.

“It’s really frustrating, but it seems many others are in the same situation at the moment.”

Elgin courier left role ‘without notice’

The company has responded to the recent frustrations and stated customer satisfaction remains a “top priority.”

An Evri spokesperson said: “We’re very sorry that service in the local area has fallen below the high standards we expect.”

A blue EVRi electric delivery van is parked on a city street next to a "Londis" store. The EVRi logo and "Electric vehicle" text are prominently displayed on the van.
Elgin residents are facing parcel delivery delays. Image: Shutterstock

They went on to state the courier for the Elgin area “left without notice” and they are now implementing a solution.

“Anyone who needs help with their parcel should contact our customer service team for support,” the spokesperson added.

Evri promises upgrades after low survey ratings

In a survey conducted by Ofcom, Yodel and Evri ranked at the bottom for customer satisfaction among delivery firms.

The courier company scored 38% for customer satisfaction.

The firm also had one of the highest levels of dissatisfaction with a score of 41%.

Ofcom said: “We are pressing parcel operators to make further, sustained improvements.

“In particular, disabled consumers and those with limiting conditions should not encounter difficulties with the delivery process, which is currently more likely to be the case compared to other people without these conditions.”

A close up of the Evri app icon on a phone screen. The icon is blue with the word "EVRi" in white and has the text "Evri" underneath.
Several people have complained to the delivery service. Image: Shutterstock.

Evri also issued a reply regarding the survey results.

An Evri spokeswoman said: “Customer satisfaction is our top priority and every parcel matters to us.

“From the nation’s leading retailers and marketplaces to pre-loved platforms, our partners and customers continue to trust us and the service we deliver.

“Our growing parcel volumes and almost four million five-star Trustpilot reviews are proof of this.”

Conversation