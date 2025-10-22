Elgin customers face delivery delays after Evri courier leaves ‘without notice’

Evri has issued an apology to Elgin residents following a courier’s reported departure without notice.

Customers across Elgin have continuously reported delays with parcel deliveries in recent weeks.

Many people in the area have shared their frustrations on social media.

Parcels are reportedly being sent back to depots and left there delayed for weeks, even for customers who paid for the premium service.

Now, Evri has apologised for the delays, saying a driver left their role without giving notice.

Frustration grows over Evri deliveries in Elgin

One resident who lives in Elgin took to Facebook to voice their concerns.

“I’ve had major issues over the past two weeks,” they wrote.

“An item was out for delivery between 2pm and 4 pm on the 8th, then delayed until the 9th, and is now lost.

“Other items have been stuck in the delivery depot since the 13th with no updates.

“I’ve complained to the company I ordered from, but they say the items are on their way.

“That was last week.”

Another resident said: “My parcel was supposed to arrive on the 13th but was scanned at the delivery depot.

“However, no one has seen it since.

“It’s really frustrating, but it seems many others are in the same situation at the moment.”

Elgin courier left role ‘without notice’

The company has responded to the recent frustrations and stated customer satisfaction remains a “top priority.”

An Evri spokesperson said: “We’re very sorry that service in the local area has fallen below the high standards we expect.”

They went on to state the courier for the Elgin area “left without notice” and they are now implementing a solution.

“Anyone who needs help with their parcel should contact our customer service team for support,” the spokesperson added.

Evri promises upgrades after low survey ratings

In a survey conducted by Ofcom, Yodel and Evri ranked at the bottom for customer satisfaction among delivery firms.

The courier company scored 38% for customer satisfaction.

The firm also had one of the highest levels of dissatisfaction with a score of 41%.

Ofcom said: “We are pressing parcel operators to make further, sustained improvements.

“In particular, disabled consumers and those with limiting conditions should not encounter difficulties with the delivery process, which is currently more likely to be the case compared to other people without these conditions.”

Evri also issued a reply regarding the survey results.

An Evri spokeswoman said: “Customer satisfaction is our top priority and every parcel matters to us.

“From the nation’s leading retailers and marketplaces to pre-loved platforms, our partners and customers continue to trust us and the service we deliver.

“Our growing parcel volumes and almost four million five-star Trustpilot reviews are proof of this.”