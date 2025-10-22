Huntly pensioner heartbroken as rare stools she sold to Keith antique dealer for just £20 could be worth hundreds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Huntly pensioner heartbroken as rare stools she sold to Keith antique dealer for just £20 could be worth hundreds

The 74-year-old was shocked to see the furniture posted on the The Old Curiosity shop Facebook page after she was told she could not buy the items back.

By Shanay Taylor
The set of 3 Orkney stools
Huntly pensioner heartbroken after rare Orkney stools sold for £20 could be worth hundreds. Image: The Old Curiosity Shop.

A 74-year-old woman from Huntly has been left heartbroken after discovering that a set of Orkney stools she sold for £20 could fetch up to £900.

Linda Baublys sold the 60-year-old stools to a dealer at The Old Curiosity Shop in Keith a couple of weeks ago, believing they were simply old family furniture of little value.

“My mother passed away a few years ago and we were clearing out some of her things and thought £20 was fair,” she said.

“When I found out later that they were genuine Orkney stools worth hundreds, my heart just sank.”

One of the Orkney stools.
The stools are over 60 years old. Image: The Old Curiosity Shop.

After realising their potential worth, she contacted the shop hoping to buy them back.

She says she was told the stools “were not for sale” – only to be stunned days later when she discovered they had been posted on the shop’s Facebook page.

Huntly pensioner ‘feels let down’

“I couldn’t believe it,” she said. “They told me they weren’t for sale, and they’re online for everyone to see.

“I feel very let down by it all.”

The Facebook post of the Orkney stools.
The stools were posted on Facebook. Image: The Old Curiosity Shop.

The stools, crafted in the traditional Orkney style using driftwood and straw backs, have become sought after by collectors.

Similar examples have fetched between £700 and £900 at auction.

Mrs Baublys said she does not wish to cause trouble for the shop but hopes her experience will encourage others to seek advice before selling old items.

“I just wish I’d known what I had,” she said. “It’s not just the money – it’s the sentiment behind it.”

A spokesperson for The Old Curiosity Shop refused to comment.

