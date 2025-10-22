Huntly pensioner heartbroken as rare stools she sold to Keith antique dealer for just £20 could be worth hundreds

A 74-year-old woman from Huntly has been left heartbroken after discovering that a set of Orkney stools she sold for £20 could fetch up to £900.

Linda Baublys sold the 60-year-old stools to a dealer at The Old Curiosity Shop in Keith a couple of weeks ago, believing they were simply old family furniture of little value.

“My mother passed away a few years ago and we were clearing out some of her things and thought £20 was fair,” she said.

“When I found out later that they were genuine Orkney stools worth hundreds, my heart just sank.”

After realising their potential worth, she contacted the shop hoping to buy them back.

She says she was told the stools “were not for sale” – only to be stunned days later when she discovered they had been posted on the shop’s Facebook page.

Huntly pensioner ‘feels let down’

“I couldn’t believe it,” she said. “They told me they weren’t for sale, and they’re online for everyone to see.

“I feel very let down by it all.”

The stools, crafted in the traditional Orkney style using driftwood and straw backs, have become sought after by collectors.

Similar examples have fetched between £700 and £900 at auction.

Mrs Baublys said she does not wish to cause trouble for the shop but hopes her experience will encourage others to seek advice before selling old items.

“I just wish I’d known what I had,” she said. “It’s not just the money – it’s the sentiment behind it.”

A spokesperson for The Old Curiosity Shop refused to comment.