Pair admit killing Inverness man while victim’s estranged wife is cleared

Samantha Jane MacGillivray - said to have been the victim's "estranged wife" - had also faced the murder accusation. but, her not guilty plea was accepted.

By Grant McCabe
Ross MacGillivray died at a property in Inverness in November 2023. Image: DC Thomson.
Two men today admitted murdering a father in Inverness in a brutal attack.

Craig Hayden, 30, and Leon Headey, 23, killed Ross MacGillivray at a property in St Ninian Drive on November 11 2023.

The fatal assault included the 36-year-old being restrained, punched, kicked and stamped upon.

The pair had been due to stand trial at the High Court in Glasgow, but admitted to their guilt at a hearing today.

Samantha Jane MacGillivray – said to have been the victim’s “estranged wife” – had also faced the murder accusation.

But the Crown accepted her not guilty plea was accepted.

The 33-year-old instead admitted a charge of attempting to defeat the ends of justice in connection with events after the killing.

Two other men joined them in the dock today.

Separate incident in Alness

Lee Fraser, 34, and Thomas Hooson, 29, did not face the murder charge.

They pleaded guilty to the aggravated assault of a man in Alness in the Highlands on October 25 2023.

Killer Headey also admitted to being involved in that attack.

The scene of the incident in St Ninian Drive, Inverness. Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The case was continued until a later date when prosecutor Graeme Jessop KC is expected to reveal further background and details to the crimes.

Samantha Jane McGillivray’s lawyer Shelagh McCall KC had asked for her to remain on bail in the meantime.

The advocate included in her submission that mum – who had three children with the victim – had since been diagnosed with PTSD.

Victim’s estranged wife remanded

But, judge Lord Scott went on to state: “Given the serious nature of the charge, I am not prepared for bail to be continued.”

All five were remanded in custody.

Mr McGillivray’s grieving relatives had released a statement via Police Scotland following his death.

It read: “Ross was a loving husband, a doting father, loved by his family and friends and all who met him.

“He will be especially missed but definitely not forgotten. We love you to the Moon, the stars, Jupiter and Mars.”