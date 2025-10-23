‘She has loved every minute’: Nairn woman retires after 30 years behind the till at local Co-op

A Nairn woman has become something of a ‘local celebrity’ following a 37-year career in retail.

Susan Wilkinson joined the Co-op in 1989, following in the footsteps of her two daughters.

For more than three decades, the former athletics coach has devoted her time and energy to serving neighbours and friends alike.

Now, aged 77, Susan is looking forward to spending more time with family and in her garden.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, Susan said it was the joy of seeing her regular customers that kept her going.

She said: “I joined the Co-op back in 1989.

“My youngest daughter was 11 then, and I was offered a few hours here.

“There is a lot more to think about now because everything has changed, but I have enjoyed it.”

She added: “I like to see the customers and the staff.

“People have been coming in just to say cheerio. I got some presents from customers, and it was really nice.”

Co-op family affair

Staff at the High Street branch decked out the till to celebrate Susan’s last day on the job.

A retirement banner hung overhead and balloons covered the kiosk as customers turned out to wish her well.

Staff also showered her with gifts, including a bunch of flowers, a cake, a sash and a customised high visibility vest.

Standing proudly watching on were her husband, Roger, 81, and her daughters Zoe Lovett, 52, and Pippa Mitchell, 47.

Zoe said the Co-op has been a part of their family for generations.

“It has been a real family affair,” she said.

“Both our daughters worked here, and Pippa and I started at 14. Just as I was leaving, mum was starting to work for the Co-op.

“They used to have reps that would come in and fill the stock up. She used to do that for Walls, Findus, Walkers and Mars.

“37 years is an amazing achievement. I think she is going to miss the routine.”

Roger added: “She has loved every minute of working here.

“Meeting people, that’s what she will miss; the camaraderie and the customers who come in and have a chat.

“Some come in and buy a packet of biscuits just to say hello to her.

“When she first started, she was over the moon, not realising it would last this long.”

Store manager Karol Drembkowski joked that Susan had become a “local celebrity” after news of her retirement garnered widespread attention across Nairn.

Her colleague Laura Ross said Susan was an inspiration to everyone.

She said: “She is like everybody’s grandmother.

“She is the one who can keep everybody stable and down to earth.

“If Susan can do it and stick it for so long, why can’t the rest of us?”