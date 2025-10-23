‘She has loved every minute’: Nairn woman retires after 30 years behind the till at local Co-op

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

‘She has loved every minute’: Nairn woman retires after 30 years behind the till at local Co-op

Staff at the High Street branch decked out the till to celebrate Susan's last day on the job. 

By Michelle Henderson
Susan standing in front of the Co-op till, decorated with balloons and a retiremnent banner behind her.
Susan Wilkinson has retired after 37 years at the Co-op in Nairn. Image: Michelle Henderson/ DC Thomson.

A Nairn woman has become something of a ‘local celebrity’ following a 37-year career in retail.

Susan Wilkinson joined the Co-op in 1989, following in the footsteps of her two daughters.

For more than three decades, the former athletics coach has devoted her time and energy to serving neighbours and friends alike.

Now, aged 77, Susan is looking forward to spending more time with family and in her garden.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, Susan said it was the joy of seeing her regular customers that kept her going.

Susan in a high-vis vest accompanied by colleagues posing for a photograph in front of the Co-op till.
Staff at the retailer’s High Street branch showered their departing colleague with gifts to celebrate her landmark achievement. Image: Michelle Henderson/DC Thomson.

She said: “I joined the Co-op back in 1989.

“My youngest daughter was 11 then, and I was offered a few hours here.

“There is a lot more to think about now because everything has changed, but I have enjoyed it.”

She added: “I like to see the customers and the staff.

“People have been coming in just to say cheerio. I got some presents from customers, and it was really nice.”

Co-op family affair

Staff at the High Street branch decked out the till to celebrate Susan’s last day on the job.

A retirement banner hung overhead and balloons covered the kiosk as customers turned out to wish her well.

Staff also showered her with gifts, including a bunch of flowers, a cake, a sash and a customised high visibility vest.

Standing proudly watching on were her husband, Roger, 81, and her daughters Zoe Lovett, 52, and Pippa Mitchell, 47.

Susan serving behind the till at the Co-op.
Susan served her final customer this morning as she completed her final shift. Image: Michelle Henderson/DC Thomson.

Zoe said the Co-op has been a part of their family for generations.

“It has been a real family affair,” she said.

“Both our daughters worked here, and Pippa and I started at 14. Just as I was leaving, mum was starting to work for the Co-op.

“They used to have reps that would come in and fill the stock up. She used to do that for Walls, Findus, Walkers and Mars.

“37 years is an amazing achievement. I think she is going to miss the routine.”

Nairn woman celebrates retirement after becoming ‘local celebrity’

Roger added: “She has loved every minute of working here.

“Meeting people, that’s what she will miss; the camaraderie and the customers who come in and have a chat.

“Some come in and buy a packet of biscuits just to say hello to her.

“When she first started, she was over the moon, not realising it would last this long.”

Store manager Karol Drembkowski presenting Susan with a retirement cake.
Store manager Karol Drembkowski presenting Susan with a retirement cake. Image: Michelle Henderson/DC Thomson.

Store manager Karol Drembkowski joked that Susan had become a “local celebrity” after news of her retirement garnered widespread attention across Nairn.

Her colleague Laura Ross said Susan was an inspiration to everyone.

She said: “She is like everybody’s grandmother.

“She is the one who can keep everybody stable and down to earth.

“If Susan can do it and stick it for so long, why can’t the rest of us?”

Conversation