Torry mum ‘overwhelmed’ after daughter becomes Little Miss United Kingdom

A proud mum from Aberdeen says she is “overwhelmed” after her six-year-old daughter was crowned Little Miss United Kingdom.

Demi-Leigh Birkin from Torry won the prestigious beauty pageant at an event, organised by Pure International Pageants, last weekend.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, Demi-Leigh’s mum Teri said: “I don’t think it’s sunk in yet.”

“She was so excited, I don’t think she could believe it herself.”

The success was all the more remarkable as this was Demi-Leigh’s first ever pageant.

Now the youngster will travel to Florida next year to take part in an international contest.

Teri explained how the youngster got into it.

She said: “My partner’s sister, who has Down’s syndrome, has been entering it for a number of years and they kept mentioning I should enter Demi because she’s full of confidence.

“So I entered it, but not thinking anything of it.

“And then she won Miss UK.”

During the contest Demi-Leigh had different rounds to compete in, including “denim dazzle”, fashionwear and formal wear.

In the national contest she wore a long dress.

“That’s when she got crowned Little Miss UK,” her mum said.

The now Little Miss United Kingdom from Torry will travel to the US with her mum and older brother Dylan, 8, next year.

However, she needs sponsors and is on the lookout for companies and local businesses to help out.

‘I am so excited for this next year helping the community’

After her victory, a new post on Demi-Leigh’s competition Facebook page read: “After the most amazing weekend meeting the most inspiring people I can now announce I am now your Little Miss United Kingdom.

“I am so excited for this next year helping the community and going to Florida in June to compete again.

“I am also looking to attend any events and helping the community.”