Torry mum ‘overwhelmed’ after daughter becomes Little Miss United Kingdom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Torry mum ‘overwhelmed’ after daughter becomes Little Miss United Kingdom

The six-year-old will now travel for a major international beauty pageant in Florida next summer.

By Chris Cromar
Demi-Leigh Birkin in dress and sash.
Demi-Leigh Birkin has been crowned Little Miss United Kingdom. Image: Teri Birkin.

A proud mum from Aberdeen says she is “overwhelmed” after her six-year-old daughter was crowned Little Miss United Kingdom.

Demi-Leigh Birkin from Torry won the prestigious beauty pageant at an event, organised by Pure International Pageants, last weekend.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, Demi-Leigh’s mum Teri said: “I don’t think it’s sunk in yet.”

“She was so excited, I don’t think she could believe it herself.”

Little Miss United Kingdom beauty pageant contestants, in dresses and tiaras.
The contestants at the event. Image: Teri Burkin.

The success was all the more remarkable as this was Demi-Leigh’s first ever pageant.

Now the youngster will travel to Florida next year to take part in an international contest.

Teri explained how the youngster got into it.

She said: “My partner’s sister, who has Down’s syndrome, has been entering it for a number of years and they kept mentioning I should enter Demi because she’s full of confidence.

“So I entered it, but not thinking anything of it.

“And then she won Miss UK.”

Demi-Leigh and girl standing beside a car.
The girls before going down to England last week. Image: Teri Birkin.

During the contest Demi-Leigh had different rounds to compete in, including “denim dazzle”, fashionwear and formal wear.

In the national contest she wore a long dress.

“That’s when she got crowned Little Miss UK,” her mum said.

Demi-Leigh standing in front of a door.
Demi-Leigh is looking forward to the next year. Image: Teri Burkin.

The now Little Miss United Kingdom from Torry will travel to the US with her mum and older brother Dylan, 8, next year.

However, she needs sponsors and is on the lookout for companies and local businesses to help out.

‘I am so excited for this next year helping the community’

After her victory, a new post on Demi-Leigh’s competition Facebook page read: “After the most amazing weekend meeting the most inspiring people I can now announce I am now your Little Miss United Kingdom.

“I am so excited for this next year helping the community and going to Florida in June to compete again.

“I am also looking to attend any events and helping the community.”

Conversation