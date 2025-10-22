Lady Carbisdale invites Prince Andrew to stay at Highland castle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Lady Carbisdale invites Prince Andrew to stay at Highland castle

Samantha Kane shared the invite online following reports the prince may be "exiled" to the Highlands.

By Ellie Milne
Prince Andrew
Prince Andrew has stopped using his Duke of York and Earl of Inverness titles. Image: Steve Parsons/AP/Shutterstock.

Lady Carbisdale has invited Prince Andrew to stay at her castle amid reports he is being “exiled” to the Highlands.

Fresh allegations have been made against the prince over the last week, which coincided with the publication of his late alleged victim Virginia Giuffre’s memoir.

Andrew has also announced he will no longer be using his remaining titles and honours as he steps further back from royal life.

In a statement he confirmed the decision had been made “in discussion” with the King and his family.

This means Andrew will no longer use his Duke of York and Earl of Inverness titles.

Carbisdale Castle
Carbisdale Castle is located in Culrain in the Highlands. Image: Strutt & Parker.

Pressure has also been mounting for Andrew to give up his Royal Lodge residence at Windsor Great Park.

The prince signed a £1million 75-year lease for the 30-room mansion back in 2003.

In the years since, he has only paid “one peppercorn” of rent annually.

It has been suggested King Charles now plans to “exile” his brother to Caithness in the Highlands.

Lady Carbisdale invites Prince Andrew to Highland castle

The King is reportedly planning to send Andrew to the Castle of Mey, which was bought by The Queen Mother in 1952.

However, Samantha Kane, also known as Lady Carbisdale, has taken to social media to say her residence is better suited for a prince.

She wrote: “In response to the King sending Prince Andrew to be in exile at the Highlands.

Lady Carbisdale.
Samantha Kane, or Lady Carbisdale, is the owner of Carbisdale Castle. Image: Lady Carbisdale.

“I am happy to make Carbisdale Castle available to Prince Andrew as it is more fit to receive a prince than with the greatest of respect the Castle of Mey.

“I believe the prince like anyone else must not be judged by public opinion without a proper hearing which he was not given.”

Carbisdale Castle, located in Sutherland, was bought by London barrister Ms Kane for £1.2m in 2022.

She invested millions of pounds to renovate the dilapidated 20-bedroom estate, which had been left deserted for some years.

The castle owner is currently in a legal battle to try and stop electricity pylons being installed on her land.

Conversation