Lady Carbisdale invites Prince Andrew to stay at Highland castle

Lady Carbisdale has invited Prince Andrew to stay at her castle amid reports he is being “exiled” to the Highlands.

Fresh allegations have been made against the prince over the last week, which coincided with the publication of his late alleged victim Virginia Giuffre’s memoir.

Andrew has also announced he will no longer be using his remaining titles and honours as he steps further back from royal life.

In a statement he confirmed the decision had been made “in discussion” with the King and his family.

This means Andrew will no longer use his Duke of York and Earl of Inverness titles.

Pressure has also been mounting for Andrew to give up his Royal Lodge residence at Windsor Great Park.

The prince signed a £1million 75-year lease for the 30-room mansion back in 2003.

In the years since, he has only paid “one peppercorn” of rent annually.

It has been suggested King Charles now plans to “exile” his brother to Caithness in the Highlands.

The King is reportedly planning to send Andrew to the Castle of Mey, which was bought by The Queen Mother in 1952.

However, Samantha Kane, also known as Lady Carbisdale, has taken to social media to say her residence is better suited for a prince.

She wrote: “In response to the King sending Prince Andrew to be in exile at the Highlands.

“I am happy to make Carbisdale Castle available to Prince Andrew as it is more fit to receive a prince than with the greatest of respect the Castle of Mey.

“I believe the prince like anyone else must not be judged by public opinion without a proper hearing which he was not given.”

Carbisdale Castle, located in Sutherland, was bought by London barrister Ms Kane for £1.2m in 2022.

She invested millions of pounds to renovate the dilapidated 20-bedroom estate, which had been left deserted for some years.

The castle owner is currently in a legal battle to try and stop electricity pylons being installed on her land.