Inverness residents witness ‘fireball’ explosion as crews rush to caravan blaze

Two fire crews attended the incident.

By Regan Parsons
Fire crews in Inverness
Fire crews brought the blaze under control within 20 minutes. Image: Supplied.

A caravan has reportedly “exploded” in the Merkinch area of Inverness.

The incident took place at Skinner Court shortly after 6pm on Wednesday.

Two fire appliances were sent to the scene.

No information is yet available on whether there were any injuries.

The fire service received a stop message around 20 minutes later, as the fire was brought under control.

A spokesperson said: “We received a call at 6.21pm regarding a caravan fire in the Merkinch area.

“Two appliances were sent to the scene, and the stop message was received at around 6.40pm.

“The incident is now fully under control.”

Caravan explosion was like a ‘firebomb’ says Inverness resident

A Skinner Court resident told the Press and Journal the explosion was visible across Inverness.

They said: “You can see it from all over Inverness. It was like a firebomb.”

Locals have reportedly been told that the gas mains in the Skinner Court area may have been affected.

“We are not being allowed into our houses for our own safety,” they added.

The local went on to say he believed a man had been living in the caravan, but it is currently unknown if anyone was injured.

Locals also say there is a police cordon at the scene of the incident.

Police Scotland have been contacted for a statement.

