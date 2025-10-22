PD Beans assists officers with drugs search in Fort William

Police have seized drugs and cash during an operation in Fort William.

Officers searched a property in the Plantation area of the town at about 3pm on Wednesday.

A quantity of cannabis, more than £3,000 in cash and equipment used in the supply of drugs were all discovered.

The cannabis recovered has an estimated street value of £3,500.

Nobody has been arrested in connection.

Divisional officers were assisted by PD Beans from the police dog unit.

The Cocker Spaniel joined the force at the end of 2020 after being donated by her owner.

The pup quickly completed her drugs detection course and got to work across the north-east.

‘Inquiries ongoing’ after drugs found in Fort William

