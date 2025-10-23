Aberdeen graduate June Bunyan’s body returned to Scotland amid murder case

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen graduate June Bunyan’s body returned to Scotland amid murder case

Her family thanked the public for their support

By Louise Glen
June pictured in RGU robes in a garden.
June was killed during an incident on September 11. Image: Supplied

The body of a Scottish woman allegedly killed by her husband in Los Angeles has been flown home ahead of her funeral on Arran next week.

June Bunyan, 37, originally from Arran and a law graduate of Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen, was found dead on 11 September, having suffered traumatic neck injuries.

Her husband, Jonathan Renteria, 25, has been charged by US authorities with her murder and mutilating human remains.

June Bunyan’s family thanked the public for their support

Ms Bunyan’s family confirmed her body had been repatriated and thanked the public for their support.

They highlighted the “incredible generosity” of those who contributed to a fundraising appeal.

A dedicated GoFundMe campaign has so far raised more than £18,700 to support funeral costs and repatriation.

June at a bar pointing at a pint of beer.
A fundraiser has been launched to bring June Bunyan’s body back to Scotland. Image: Supplied

In a statement on the page, her family said: “There truly aren’t enough words to thank each and every person who donated, shared, or supported us in any way.

“This has been an incredibly difficult time for our family, but your messages of kindness, compassion, and encouragement have meant the world to us.

“It’s deeply moving to see the impact June had on so many lives.”

A funeral service for Ms Bunyan will be held at Brodick Parish Church on Arran on October 31, followed by her burial on the island.

Ms Bunyan graduated from Robert Gordon University in 2022. She is believed to have moved to the United States in 2023.

She founded Renteria Paralegal Services, a business specialising in immigration law, the following year.

BBC Scotland reported that Ms Bunyan had applied for a restraining order against Mr Renteria in December 2023, citing domestic violence.

Aberdeen graduate June Bunyan in her gown at a graduation service, The murder case has set a bail of $4 million.
RGU graduations at PJ Live, Derek Masthieson and June Bunyan, taken in 2022. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.

The claim was dropped the following month when she did not appear in court.

It is understood that the couple later reconciled and married. They are also believed to have had a young child together.

Mr Renteria has been charged with murder and mutilation, disinterment and sexual contact with human remains.

Bail set at $4 million for accused in June Bunyan murder case

He has pled not guilty, and bail has been set at $4 million.

Earlier this month, his lawyer claimed Mr Renteria may have been experiencing a state of psychosis at the time of the alleged incident.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for November 18.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said it was supporting Ms Bunyan’s family.

