Aberdeen graduate June Bunyan’s body returned to Scotland amid murder case

The body of a Scottish woman allegedly killed by her husband in Los Angeles has been flown home ahead of her funeral on Arran next week.

June Bunyan, 37, originally from Arran and a law graduate of Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen, was found dead on 11 September, having suffered traumatic neck injuries.

Her husband, Jonathan Renteria, 25, has been charged by US authorities with her murder and mutilating human remains.

June Bunyan’s family thanked the public for their support

Ms Bunyan’s family confirmed her body had been repatriated and thanked the public for their support.

They highlighted the “incredible generosity” of those who contributed to a fundraising appeal.

A dedicated GoFundMe campaign has so far raised more than £18,700 to support funeral costs and repatriation.

In a statement on the page, her family said: “There truly aren’t enough words to thank each and every person who donated, shared, or supported us in any way.

“This has been an incredibly difficult time for our family, but your messages of kindness, compassion, and encouragement have meant the world to us.

“It’s deeply moving to see the impact June had on so many lives.”

A funeral service for Ms Bunyan will be held at Brodick Parish Church on Arran on October 31, followed by her burial on the island.

Ms Bunyan graduated from Robert Gordon University in 2022. She is believed to have moved to the United States in 2023.

She founded Renteria Paralegal Services, a business specialising in immigration law, the following year.

BBC Scotland reported that Ms Bunyan had applied for a restraining order against Mr Renteria in December 2023, citing domestic violence.

The claim was dropped the following month when she did not appear in court.

It is understood that the couple later reconciled and married. They are also believed to have had a young child together.

Mr Renteria has been charged with murder and mutilation, disinterment and sexual contact with human remains.

Bail set at $4 million for accused in June Bunyan murder case

He has pled not guilty, and bail has been set at $4 million.

Earlier this month, his lawyer claimed Mr Renteria may have been experiencing a state of psychosis at the time of the alleged incident.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for November 18.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said it was supporting Ms Bunyan’s family.