Demolition of crumbling Campbell Street eyesore to make way for four new homes in Oban

Plans have been submitted to knock the building down.

By Louise Glen
A boarded-up, stone building with a grey roof and three dormers sits behind cars. The windows are covered with light-colored boards to keep the elements out. The building is on Campbell Street in Oban.
Argyll and Bute Council will decide if a derelict building on Oban's Campbell Street can be demolished. Image: Argyll and Bute Council.

A long-vacant and crumbling building in Oban town centre is set to be demolished after engineers warned it poses a danger to the public.

The three-storey stone property on Campbell Street was previously used as staff accommodation for the Claredon Hotel.

It sits behind the hotel and next to a disused church hall, both of which are listed buildings.

It is bordered on three sides by other structures, with limited access to the rear.

Oban public safety risk building on Campbell Street set for demolition

Plans have been submitted to Argyll and Bute Council to knock down the structure and replace it with four new homes.

Exterior of a disused building on Campbell Street in Oban. The picture shows a dangerous passageway between the building and neighbouring properties.
The rear exterior of Campbell Street in Oban. Image: Argyll and Bute Council.

The application was lodged by INCH Architecture and Design on behalf of West Highland Housing Association.

The building has been empty for several years and has fallen into a state of extreme disrepair.

A structural inspection revealed collapsed ceilings and floors, rotting timbers, and widespread damp, mould and contamination from bird and bat droppings.

Many windows have failed, cracks have formed in the stonework, and the roof is leaking and sagging.

A report from Harley Haddow Engineers highlighted a “real risk of collapse”, especially around the dormer windows on the front elevation. Engineers advised against using nearby areas such as refuse zones and fire escape routes without additional safety measures.

‘Significant collapse’ means building only fit for demolition

“Significant internal collapse has occurred, and internal movement has placed additional stress on the external elevations,” the report stated.

Due to the extent of the damage, a full internal survey could not be completed.

The back of Campbell Street in Oban where the windows appear to be falling out of the building, making it very unsafe.
The exterior of Campbell Street in Oban. Image: Argyll and Bute Council.

Photos submitted with the planning documents show extensive structural failure, vegetation growing through the building, and a rear extension with a collapsed flat roof.

Developers initially hoped to convert the existing building into housing, but concluded that it was beyond repair.

The proposed demolition will make way for a small-scale residential development of four homes.

The site lies close to Oban’s Shore Street and High Street, and its regeneration is expected to enhance the surrounding area once the dangerous structure is removed.

Read more about the application here. 

