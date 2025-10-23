Demolition of crumbling Campbell Street eyesore to make way for four new homes in Oban

A long-vacant and crumbling building in Oban town centre is set to be demolished after engineers warned it poses a danger to the public.

The three-storey stone property on Campbell Street was previously used as staff accommodation for the Claredon Hotel.

It sits behind the hotel and next to a disused church hall, both of which are listed buildings.

It is bordered on three sides by other structures, with limited access to the rear.

Oban public safety risk building on Campbell Street set for demolition

Plans have been submitted to Argyll and Bute Council to knock down the structure and replace it with four new homes.

The application was lodged by INCH Architecture and Design on behalf of West Highland Housing Association.

The building has been empty for several years and has fallen into a state of extreme disrepair.

A structural inspection revealed collapsed ceilings and floors, rotting timbers, and widespread damp, mould and contamination from bird and bat droppings.

Many windows have failed, cracks have formed in the stonework, and the roof is leaking and sagging.

A report from Harley Haddow Engineers highlighted a “real risk of collapse”, especially around the dormer windows on the front elevation. Engineers advised against using nearby areas such as refuse zones and fire escape routes without additional safety measures.

‘Significant collapse’ means building only fit for demolition

“Significant internal collapse has occurred, and internal movement has placed additional stress on the external elevations,” the report stated.

Due to the extent of the damage, a full internal survey could not be completed.

Photos submitted with the planning documents show extensive structural failure, vegetation growing through the building, and a rear extension with a collapsed flat roof.

Developers initially hoped to convert the existing building into housing, but concluded that it was beyond repair.

The proposed demolition will make way for a small-scale residential development of four homes.

The site lies close to Oban’s Shore Street and High Street, and its regeneration is expected to enhance the surrounding area once the dangerous structure is removed.

Read more about the application here.

Get the best of Oban and the Hebrides – straight to your inbox

Sign up for our weekly newsletter, curated by Oban-based reporter Louise Glen, for top local stories and community highlights.

Subscribe here

Join the chat on Facebook: West Coast Chat