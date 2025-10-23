Police investigate ‘deliberate fire’ after caravan set ablaze in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Police investigate ‘deliberate fire’ after caravan set ablaze in Inverness

No injuries were reported and officers are appealing for witnesses.

By Louise Glen
A completely burnt caravan lies on asphalt, with little more than the chassis and twisted metal remaining.inverness caravan fire
A caravan was destroyed at Skinner Court near Telford Road in Inverness. Image: Supplied.

Police are treating a caravan fire in Inverness as wilful after emergency services were called to the scene on Wednesday evening.

The alarm was raised shortly after 6.40pm on Telford Road on October 22 following reports of a caravan alight.

Fire crews quickly attended to and extinguished the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

Police appeal after wilful caravan fire in Inverness

In a statement, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.40pm on Wednesday, October 22 2025, we received a report of a caravan on fire on Telford Road, Inverness.

Remains of a burned-out caravan sit behind a safety barrier in an outdoor lot, pictured for an Inverness Caravan fire
The debris of the caravan has been placed behind fencing. Image: Supplied.

“There were no reports of any injuries.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and enquiries are ongoing.”

Telford Road runs through the western side of the city and is a busy route used by commuters and local traffic.

Picture of a caravan in Skinner Court in INverness with an enforcement notice on it.
The caravan that subsequently caught fire was issued with an enforcement notice in May. Image: Supplied.

Officers are now working to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at the time or who may have dashcam or CCTV footage is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

It is understood that the caravan had been issued with an abandoned vehicle notice in May, and a final notice was issued for the removal in July.

Caravan was abandoned, say residents

Residents say they were “sick” of reporting the vehicle to Highland Council.

They say it was used as a “doss house” for a homeless person for “months”.

One Skinner Court resident told us: “The council knew about the caravan back in May.

“It should have been removed in July, and this would never have happened.

Fire crews in Inverness
Fire crews brought the blaze under control within 20 minutes. Image: Supplied.

“Last night, police made door-to-door inquiries and have collected CCTV.

“Frightening times.”

A spokeswoman for Highland Council said: “Every abandoned vehicle report is investigated by our team. Timescales can vary depending on the specific circumstances related to that vehicle.”

She pointed to the council’s abandoned vehicle policy, which can be accessed here.

 

Conversation