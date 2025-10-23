Police investigate ‘deliberate fire’ after caravan set ablaze in Inverness

Police are treating a caravan fire in Inverness as wilful after emergency services were called to the scene on Wednesday evening.

The alarm was raised shortly after 6.40pm on Telford Road on October 22 following reports of a caravan alight.

Fire crews quickly attended to and extinguished the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

Police appeal after wilful caravan fire in Inverness

In a statement, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.40pm on Wednesday, October 22 2025, we received a report of a caravan on fire on Telford Road, Inverness.

“There were no reports of any injuries.

“The fire is being treated as wilful and enquiries are ongoing.”

Telford Road runs through the western side of the city and is a busy route used by commuters and local traffic.

Officers are now working to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at the time or who may have dashcam or CCTV footage is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

It is understood that the caravan had been issued with an abandoned vehicle notice in May, and a final notice was issued for the removal in July.

Caravan was abandoned, say residents

Residents say they were “sick” of reporting the vehicle to Highland Council.

They say it was used as a “doss house” for a homeless person for “months”.

One Skinner Court resident told us: “The council knew about the caravan back in May.

“It should have been removed in July, and this would never have happened.

“Last night, police made door-to-door inquiries and have collected CCTV.

“Frightening times.”

A spokeswoman for Highland Council said: “Every abandoned vehicle report is investigated by our team. Timescales can vary depending on the specific circumstances related to that vehicle.”

She pointed to the council’s abandoned vehicle policy, which can be accessed here.