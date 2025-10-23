‘Must be a prank’: Confusion as Ross County open pop-up shop in Inverness

There are not many cities in the world that would play host to a rival football team’s club shop, however, Inverness bucks the trend.

If you were walking in Eastgate Shopping Centre yesterday, you could be mistaken for thinking it had teleported across the Kessock Bridge to Dingwall.

However, it was just a Ross County FC pop-up shop in the Highland Capital mall.

Some people were shocked that the Staggies were parking their tanks on Inverness territory.

Peter Robinson wrote: “That’s unbelievable. Must be a prank.”

“Best team in the Highlands opens up shop in the Highland Capital, Glen Macleod commented.

He added: “Only makes sense.”

‘Why are you in Inverness and not Dingwall?’

John Mackay jokingly said: “Just what Eastgate needs to draw the public in.”

“Why are you in Inverness and not Dingwall where Ross County are from?” Darren Munro asked.

Responding, Kathleen Mackay said: “A large percentage of Ross County’s fanbase are located in and around Inverness and can’t always travel through to Dingwall.”

The pop-up shop – located 15 miles from Ross County‘s Victoria Park – opened yesterday.

There until the end of today, some of the Championship’s club first-team players signed autographs for fans yesterday.

To entice Staggies to buy merchandise, any purchase gives 10% off at the Eastgate’s Costa Coffee.

In the past, Glasgow-based Celtic FC had a shop in the Eastgate.

Battle for footballing supremacy in the Highlands

Not to be outdone by their northern rivals, Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC had a pop-up shop at the centre last week.

Although both clubs have not been in the same league for six years, the two battle it out to see who is top dog in the Highlands.

In terms of league, County are winning the race as they play a league above League One ICT.

They are most watched too, with County’s average attendance last season being 4,372, compared to Caley Thistle’s 1,694.