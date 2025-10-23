‘Must be a prank’: Confusion as Ross County open pop-up shop in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Must be a prank’: Confusion as Ross County open pop-up shop in Inverness

It is located some 15 miles way from the Dingwall club's ground.

By Chris Cromar
Ross County pop up shop at Eastgate Shopping Centre in Inverness.
The Ross County pop up centre at Eastgate Shopping Centre in Inverness. Image: Ross County FC.

There are not many cities in the world that would play host to a rival football team’s club shop, however, Inverness bucks the trend.

If you were walking in Eastgate Shopping Centre yesterday, you could be mistaken for thinking it had teleported across the Kessock Bridge to Dingwall.

However, it was just a Ross County FC pop-up shop in the Highland Capital mall.

Ross County pop up shop at Eastgate Shopping Centre in Inverness.
The shop is a haven for Staggies. Image: Ross County FC.

Some people were shocked that the Staggies were parking their tanks on Inverness territory.

Peter Robinson wrote: “That’s unbelievable. Must be a prank.”

“Best team in the Highlands opens up shop in the Highland Capital, Glen Macleod commented.

He added: “Only makes sense.”

‘Why are you in Inverness and not Dingwall?’

John Mackay jokingly said: “Just what Eastgate needs to draw the public in.”

“Why are you in Inverness and not Dingwall where Ross County are from?” Darren Munro asked.

Responding, Kathleen Mackay said: “A large percentage of Ross County’s fanbase are located in and around Inverness and can’t always travel through to Dingwall.”

Above view of Dingwall.
Dingwall, home of Ross County, is located 15 miles north of the Highland capital. The club’s home ground Victoria Park can be seen in the upper centre.

The pop-up shop – located 15 miles from Ross County‘s Victoria Park – opened yesterday.

There until the end of today, some of the Championship’s club first-team players signed autographs for fans yesterday.

To entice Staggies to buy merchandise, any purchase gives 10% off at the Eastgate’s Costa Coffee.

In the past, Glasgow-based Celtic FC had a shop in the Eastgate.

Battle for footballing supremacy in the Highlands

Not to be outdone by their northern rivals, Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC had a pop-up shop at the centre last week.

Although both clubs have not been in the same league for six years, the two battle it out to see who is top dog in the Highlands.

In terms of league, County are winning the race as they play a league above League One ICT.

They are most watched too, with County’s average attendance last season being 4,372, compared to Caley Thistle’s 1,694.

