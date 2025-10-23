Lorry catches fire on Isle of Skye

Fire crews were called to tackle a lorry fire on the A863 on the Isle of Skye this morning.

The alarm was raised at 8.01am after a vehicle went up in flames on the route, which links Dunvegan and Sligachan.

Three appliances attended the scene — one each from Portree, Dunvegan and Kyle.

A863 Isle of Skye vehicle fire brought under control

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the incident was brought under control shortly after 10am, with the stop message issued at 10.04am.

The extent of the damage to the vehicle has not yet been confirmed, and there were no immediate reports of injuries.

The A863 is a key route for both locals and tourists travelling around Skye’s west coast.

The road was closed or partially blocked during the incident.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

