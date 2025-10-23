Ex-Apple worker Sam Sung changes name to Skye village

He used to be Apple’s most unfortunately-named employee.

Now the Scots techie once known as Sam Sung has adopted the name of a village on the Isle of Skye.

And he couldn’t be happier.

Sam Sung went viral for sharing a name with Apple’s biggest rival.

But he has officially rebranded himself as Sam Struan — inspired by the tiny crofting village on Skye.

Sam Sung to Sam Struan, after favourite Skye village

The 36-year-old from Glasgow shot to internet fame in 2012 when a customer posted a snap of his Apple Store business card online. It showed exactly what you’re thinking: Sam Sung – Specialist, Apple.

And just like that, his life was turned upside down.

Struan told The Daily Record: “I hadn’t considered changing my name before I went viral, but that moment changed everything.”

After leaving Apple in 2013, Sam moved into recruitment — but found the tech name clash followed him.

“Samsung’s a brand,” he said. “I was trying to build my own, but people couldn’t get past the name. Plus, every email handle and social tag was taken!”

Cue a Highland escape — at least in name.

He settled on Struan, a peaceful village on the west coast of Skye known for sea views, sheep and a different pace of life.

“I love it up there. It’s quiet, beautiful, and completely off-grid in every way — the opposite of what my life had become. So I thought, ‘Why not?’”

Now a successful recruitment consultant, Struan says most people don’t make the connection — unless Apple comes up in conversation.

“Sometimes I’ll mention I used to work there, and folk suddenly click. ‘Wait… are you that guy?’ It still happens. But far less than before.”

The internet fame was too much for Sam Struan

He admits the sudden fame rattled him at the time.

“I was terrified. I just wanted to keep my job and stay off the radar. I wish I’d had a laugh with it now — but I was young and worried about my career.”

Still, no regrets about the name change — or the Highland homage.

“I wanted to start fresh. And you can’t get much fresher than Struan.”

Get the best of Oban and the Hebrides – straight to your inbox

Sign up for our weekly newsletter, curated by Oban-based reporter Louise Glen, for top local stories and community highlights.

Subscribe here

Join the chat on Facebook: West Coast Chat