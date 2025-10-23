Ex-Apple worker Sam Sung changes name to Skye village

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-Apple worker Sam Sung changes name to Skye village

Visits to islands became the inspiration for his rebrand.

By Louise Glen
Pictured is Sam Sung who has changed his name to Sam Struan after a village on Skye
Viral star Sam Sung has changed his name to Sam Struan. Image: LinkedIn.

He used to be Apple’s most unfortunately-named employee.

Now the Scots techie once known as Sam Sung has adopted the name of a village on the Isle of Skye.

And he couldn’t be happier.

Sam Sung went viral for sharing a name with Apple’s biggest rival.

But he has officially rebranded himself as Sam Struan — inspired by the tiny crofting village on Skye.

Sam Sung to Sam Struan, after favourite Skye village

The 36-year-old from Glasgow shot to internet fame in 2012 when a customer posted a snap of his Apple Store business card online. It showed exactly what you’re thinking: Sam Sung – Specialist, Apple.

And just like that, his life was turned upside down.

Struan told The Daily Record: “I hadn’t considered changing my name before I went viral, but that moment changed everything.”

Sam Sung has changed his name to Sam Struan, after a village on Skye. Pictured is his original business card.
Sam Sung’s original business card. Image: LinkedIn.

After leaving Apple in 2013, Sam moved into recruitment — but found the tech name clash followed him.

“Samsung’s a brand,” he said. “I was trying to build my own, but people couldn’t get past the name. Plus, every email handle and social tag was taken!”

Cue a Highland escape — at least in name.

He settled on Struan, a peaceful village on the west coast of Skye known for sea views, sheep and a different pace of life.

“I love it up there. It’s quiet, beautiful, and completely off-grid in every way — the opposite of what my life had become. So I thought, ‘Why not?’”

Now a successful recruitment consultant, Struan says most people don’t make the connection — unless Apple comes up in conversation.

“Sometimes I’ll mention I used to work there, and folk suddenly click. ‘Wait… are you that guy?’ It still happens. But far less than before.”

The internet fame was too much for Sam Struan

He admits the sudden fame rattled him at the time.

“I was terrified. I just wanted to keep my job and stay off the radar. I wish I’d had a laugh with it now — but I was young and worried about my career.”

Sam Sung has changed his name to Sam Struan after a village on the Isle of Skye.
Sam Struan used to work in Glasgow’s Apple store. Image: LinkedIn.

Still, no regrets about the name change — or the Highland homage.

“I wanted to start fresh. And you can’t get much fresher than Struan.”

Conversation