Body found in search for missing Aberdeen woman Victoria McGloin

A body has been found in the search for a woman reported missing from Aberdeen.

Victoria McGloin was last seen in the Hardgate area of the city at about 4pm on Sunday.

Police were able to establish she then made her way towards steps leading to the Deeside Way.

Extensive searches have been carried out in the days since with coastguard teams assisting officers.

Police have now confirmed a body has been recovered from the River Dee.

Formal identification is yet to take place but Victoria’s family have been informed.

Body found in search for Victoria McGloin

A spokesperson said: “Police Scotland can confirm that the body of a woman has been recovered from the River Dee in Aberdeen.

“Formal identification is yet to take place, but the family of Victoria McGloin, reported missing from the city on Sunday October 19, has been made aware.

“There are no apparent suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course.”

A public appeal for information was shared after Victoria was reported missing at the weekend.

Officers urged people to check business premises, gardens, huts, garages and outhouses, as well as CCTV footage.

Coastguard teams joined the search in recent days, with efforts focused along the River Dee.

The lower river area and harbour mouth were checked on Wednesday, while the search continued further along near Garthdee today.