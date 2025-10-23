Body found in search for missing Aberdeen woman Victoria McGloin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Body found in search for missing Aberdeen woman Victoria McGloin

Specialist officers have been carrying out searches at the River Dee in recent days.

By Ellie Milne
Victoria McGloin, in orange jacket and glasses.
Victoria McGloin was reported missing from Aberdeen. Image: Police Scotland.

A body has been found in the search for a woman reported missing from Aberdeen.

Victoria McGloin was last seen in the Hardgate area of the city at about 4pm on Sunday.

Police were able to establish she then made her way towards steps leading to the Deeside Way.

Police at the scene near the River Dee. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Extensive searches have been carried out in the days since with coastguard teams assisting officers.

Police have now confirmed a body has been recovered from the River Dee.

Formal identification is yet to take place but Victoria’s family have been informed.

Body found in search for Victoria McGloin

A spokesperson said: “Police Scotland can confirm that the body of a woman has been recovered from the River Dee in Aberdeen.

“Formal identification is yet to take place, but the family of Victoria McGloin, reported missing from the city on Sunday October 19, has been made aware.

“There are no apparent suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course.”

Police were spotted at RGU near where the body was discovered. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

A public appeal for information was shared after Victoria was reported missing at the weekend.

Officers urged people to check business premises, gardens, huts, garages and outhouses, as well as CCTV footage.

Coastguard teams joined the search in recent days, with efforts focused along the River Dee.

The lower river area and harbour mouth were checked on Wednesday, while the search continued further along near Garthdee today.

