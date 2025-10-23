Aberdeenshire man picked house at random – and smashed it up causing £120,000 damage

A Dunecht man took Halloween high jinx to a whole new level when he knocked on the door of a random house – then smashed it up to the tune of £120,000 in damage.

Greg Reid, 27, was under the influence of drugs on Shetland on October 31 last year and wearing only boxer shorts and wellies when he picked a house at random.

The Dunecht man tried the door of the house which he had no connection to, saw that it was empty and got in – before trashing it.

The yob smashed windows, ripped out fixtures and fittings from the walls and also made holes in the walls.

Sprayed a fire extinguisher around random house

Reid then grabbed a fire extinguisher and began spraying it around the home, in South Nesting, Skellister, Lerwick.

He also used a knife was used to create holes in walls, with electrical wiring pulled out.

The case called at Lerwick Sheriff Court, where Procurator fiscal Duncan Mackenzie explained what happened.

He said that Reid had been on Shetland for work – but failed to show up on Halloween.

A neighbour saw him run from one house to another while causing a scene outside.

The neighbour was so concerned she called her son, who lived nearby.

The son told officers that Reid appeared to have “gone completely mad”, Mr MacKenzie said.

Mr Mackenzie said Reid smashed double and triple glazing window units of the exterior, internal doors were damaged beyond repair and furniture was overturned.

“The house was rendered completely uninhabitable,” Mackenzie told the court.

A neighbour called police, who arrested Reid.



Police were then called to the scene. Image: DC Thomson.He taken into a police van, where he struck his head off the vehicle and handcuffs, before being taken to Gilbert Bain Hospital in Lerwick.

When interviewed by police, Reid said he did not know what happened.

Utterly distraught home owners

Mr Mackenzie added that the occupant of the house was “utterly distraught” by the damage caused – particularly because Reid destroyed some of their treasured and sentimental belongings.

The house was not insured and so the occupants had to start again financially, Mr Mackenzie said.

The court deferred sentencing so a background report could be written, and a sentencing hearing took place yesterday.

Reid had been ordered to stump up £10,000 in compensation to the distraught family.

But the court heard he was not in a position to pay back the full sum of the damage, which was estimated to cost between £100,000 and £120,000.

Mr Mackenzie told the court the incident had a significant impact on the complainer and their partner, and that the attack on their home had been “completely random”.

Defence agent Tommy Allan said Reid had been experiencing mental-health difficulties at the time, which had since been diagnosed after the intervention of experts.

‘Hard to know what to say’

Mr Allan acknowledged it was “difficult to know what to say” about the incident, admitting his client had “absolutely trashed” the house in “extreme” fashion.

Reid was offering to pay compensation to the homeowners, Mr Allan said, but could not afford to pay the full amount quoted for the damage.

The solicitor said it was clear from a victim impact statement handed to the court the effect Reid’s damage had caused to the complainer.

“It’s difficult to see how he could put that right,” he added.

‘Some people would assume you’ll be jailed’

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank said some people would automatically assume Reid should be jailed for his actions, but he had to balance the evidence, including Reid’s mental-health difficulties.

He deferred making a decision on Reid’s sentence until later in the court day, in order to weigh up a proportionate punishment.

Returning to the case later on, the sheriff said this was clearly a “troubling and largely unexplained incident”.

The sheriff placed Reid under supervision for the longest-possible period – three years.

The vandal must also do 300 hours of unpaid work within the next year.

He was also ordered to pay the complainer back £10,000 in compensation within the next 18 months.

Sheriff Cruickshank also ordered that Reid must continue to engage with mental-health services, as he has been doing.