Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Aberdeenshire man picked house at random – and smashed it up causing £120,000 damage

Greg Reid, 27, of Dunecht smashed windows, ripped out fixtures and fittings from the walls and also made holes in the walls.

By Hans J Marter 
Aren Peason first appeared at Lerwick Sheriff Court.
The case called at Lerwick Sheriff Court. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

A Dunecht man took Halloween high jinx to a whole new level when he knocked on the door of a random house – then smashed it up to the tune of £120,000 in damage.

Greg Reid, 27, was under the influence of drugs on Shetland on October 31 last year and wearing only boxer shorts and wellies when he picked a house at random.

The Dunecht man tried the door of the house which he had no connection to, saw that it was empty and got in – before trashing it.

The yob smashed windows, ripped out fixtures and fittings from the walls and also made holes in the walls.

Sprayed a fire extinguisher around random house

Reid then grabbed a fire extinguisher and began spraying it around the home, in South Nesting, Skellister, Lerwick.

He also used a knife was used to create holes in walls, with electrical wiring pulled out.

The case called at Lerwick Sheriff Court, where Procurator fiscal Duncan Mackenzie explained what happened.

He said that Reid had been on Shetland for work – but failed to show up on Halloween.

A neighbour saw him run from one house to another while causing a scene outside.

The neighbour was so concerned she called her son, who lived nearby.

The son told officers that Reid appeared to have “gone completely mad”, Mr MacKenzie said.

Mr Mackenzie said Reid smashed double and triple glazing window units of the exterior, internal doors were damaged beyond repair and furniture was overturned.

“The house was rendered completely uninhabitable,” Mackenzie told the court.

A neighbour called police, who arrested Reid.
A police officer wearing a yellow jacket with the word "POLICE" across the back stands in front of a police car. Soputh Uist missing man Iain MacDonald

Police were then called to the scene. Image: DC Thomson.He taken into a police van, where he struck his head off the vehicle and handcuffs, before being taken to Gilbert Bain Hospital in Lerwick.

When interviewed by police, Reid said he did not know what happened.

Utterly distraught home owners

Mr Mackenzie added that the occupant of the house was “utterly distraught” by the damage caused – particularly because Reid destroyed some of their treasured and sentimental belongings.

The house was not insured and so the occupants had to start again financially, Mr Mackenzie said.

The court deferred sentencing so a background report could be written, and a sentencing hearing took place yesterday.

Reid had been ordered to stump up £10,000 in compensation to the distraught family.

But the court heard he was not in a position to pay back the full sum of the damage, which was estimated to cost between £100,000 and £120,000.

Mr Mackenzie told the court the incident had a significant impact on the complainer and their partner, and that the attack on their home had been “completely random”.

Defence agent Tommy Allan said Reid had been experiencing mental-health difficulties at the time, which had since been diagnosed after the intervention of experts.

‘Hard to know what to say’

Mr Allan acknowledged it was “difficult to know what to say” about the incident, admitting his client had “absolutely trashed” the house in “extreme” fashion.

Reid was offering to pay compensation to the homeowners, Mr Allan said, but could not afford to pay the full amount quoted for the damage.

The solicitor said it was clear from a victim impact statement handed to the court the effect Reid’s damage had caused to the complainer.

“It’s difficult to see how he could put that right,” he added.

‘Some people would assume you’ll be jailed’

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank said some people would automatically assume Reid should be jailed for his actions, but he had to balance the evidence, including Reid’s mental-health difficulties.

He deferred making a decision on Reid’s sentence until later in the court day, in order to weigh up a proportionate punishment.

Returning to the case later on, the sheriff said this was clearly a “troubling and largely unexplained incident”.

The sheriff placed Reid under supervision for the longest-possible period – three years.

The vandal must also do 300 hours of unpaid work within the next year.

He was also ordered to pay the complainer back £10,000 in compensation within the next 18 months.

Sheriff Cruickshank also ordered that Reid must continue to engage with mental-health services, as he has been doing.

 