Exclusive: New Inverness prison hit by fresh delays as fears grow over-budget jail won’t open until 2027

The flagship HMP Highland jail’s construction has been hit by yet more delays and won’t be finished for next spring, The Press and Journal can reveal.

The new Inverness prison is now instead earmarked for completion in late 2026, six years after it was initially scheduled to open.

A Freedom of Information response, obtained by The P&J, shows construction firm Balfour Beatty updated their project plan to confirm they were behind schedule.

Scottish Prison Service chiefs are probing the delay, which is understood to be linked to a supplier providing precast concrete for the building.

That’s sparked fears the jail won’t now open until 2027, despite “pressure cooker” conditions at creaking HMP Inverness which is being replaced.

The Scottish Prison Service has now appointed an “independent expert” to avoid any further snags and minimise any negative impacts of the latest setback.

“Scotland needs every single available space for inmates at the moment, and this fresh delay is another blow for public safety,” said Highlands and Islands Tory MSP Edward Mountain.

“We now know it will be towards the end of 2026 before the jail is handed over, but that doesn’t mean it will be able to take prisoners at that point.

“At this rate, we’ll be lucky to see this badly-needed facility operational before 2027.”

The new delay has also led to fresh concerns over the cost of the escalating project, which is already massively over-budget.

We reported last April the new jail would cost taxpayers an eye-watering £209 million.

The original figure was £52 million.

Inverness and Nairn MSP Fergus Ewing worries the prolonged construction of the jail will lead to the huge bill increasing even further.

He called on the Scottish Government to provide all possible information about the reasons for the delay, and suggested this will likely add to the final sum.

“The Scottish Government must provide a detailed explanation of the reasons for this delay,” he said.

“They should disclose whether, as would seem likely, this delay will further add to the costs of the project.”

‘Supply chain issues’

The Scottish Government insists the budget for the overall project is “not affected” by the supply problems.

The construction industry has been hit particularly hard by supply chain issues on many large-scale capital projects, including HMP Highland,” a spokesperson said.

“This delay is attributed mainly to issues with the supplier of precast concrete components.

“The Scottish Prison Service is working closely with the contractor and has appointed an independent expert to mitigate the impact of the current delay to avoid any further programme slippage.

“Construction completion of HMP Highland is on track for 2026 and the overall project budget allocated to this project is not affected by this delay.”

SNP ministers have previously blamed the Covid pandemic and rising inflation for revised completion dates.

The new prison’s design was also tweaked to meet environmental targets.

The HMP Highland project was first greenlit in 2017.

It will be able to accommodate 200 prisoners.

By contrast, at the moment HMP Inverness has space for just 93 inmates and is more than 120 years old.

‘We remain determined’

A Scottish Prison Service spokesperson said: “The new HMP Highland will allow us to better serve local communities, meet the needs of people in our care, and support our staff.

“There will be enhanced security, greater digital capability, a new community connections hub with an enhanced visits area, and modern cell space, enhancing dignity and decency.

“While the project has faced delays, we remain determined to deliver on these ambitions.”