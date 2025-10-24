Westlife bring 25th anniversary tour to Aberdeen’s P&J Live

Westlife will celebrate 25 years together as they embark on tour with a much-anticipated stop at Aberdeen’s P&J Live.

The group consisting of Nicky Byrne, Shane Filan, and Kian Egan will belt out their famous hits for eager fans on September 29, 2026.

Fourth member Mark Feehily will not be on tour due to a health break.

Known for ballads such as You Raise Me Up and Flying Without Wings, the group is celebrating their 25th anniversary.

The tour announcement comes after mega demand for Westlife’s return, with two already sold-out shows in London this week.

They are planning to tour across the UK and Ireland next year.

To coincide with the tour, Westlife have also released “Chariot”, a new single written by Ed Sheeran, Johnny McDaid and Will Reynolds and co-written and produced by Steve Mac.

It will feature on the group’s forthcoming album 25 – The Ultimate Collection, out on February 13 next year.

Westlife return to P&J Live after four years

Westlife said: “This year marks 25 years since we started this incredible journey together and it still feels like only the beginning.

“The support from our fans has been unbelievable and to celebrate with this world tour, new music, and a brand-new album feels truly special.

“We can’t wait to see you all on the road and share this next chapter together.”

Westlife last performed in Aberdeen at the P&J Live in 2022 and before that it had been 13 years.

Rob Wicks, managing director at P&J Live, said: “Westlife have been a firm favourite for many years in Aberdeen, having sold out seven shows at the AECC and one in our new venue in 2022.

“We can’t wait to celebrate this terrific career milestone alongside fans from the north of Scotland.”

Though the gig takes place in 2026, tickets go on sale within days.

Artist presale takes place on Tuesday October 28 at 10am.

Three mobile customers can then access presale tickets on Wednesday October 29 at 10am.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday October 31 at 10am.