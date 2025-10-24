Westlife bring 25th anniversary tour to Aberdeen’s P&J Live

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Westlife bring 25th anniversary tour to Aberdeen’s P&J Live

The tour will feature the group's new single Chariot.

By Ross Hempseed
Three members of Westlife, all dressed in black.
From L-R: Kian Egan, Shane Filan and Nicky Byrne. Image: AXS.

Westlife will celebrate 25 years together as they embark on tour with a much-anticipated stop at Aberdeen’s P&J Live.

The group consisting of Nicky Byrne, Shane Filan, and Kian Egan will belt out their famous hits for eager fans on September 29, 2026.

Fourth member Mark Feehily will not be on tour due to a health break.

Known for ballads such as You Raise Me Up and Flying Without Wings, the group is celebrating their 25th anniversary.

The tour announcement comes after mega demand for Westlife’s return, with two already sold-out shows in London this week.

Westlife on stage, in front of giant screens. One member of the group stands at the front, pointing up in the air. The group are in black and white outfits.
While Mark Feehily is still part of Westlife, he will not be part of the tour due to health reasons. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

They are planning to tour across the UK and Ireland next year.

To coincide with the tour, Westlife have also released “Chariot”, a new single written by Ed Sheeran, Johnny McDaid and Will Reynolds and co-written and produced by Steve Mac.

It will feature on the group’s forthcoming album 25 – The Ultimate Collection, out on February 13 next year.

Westlife return to P&J Live after four years

Westlife said: “This year marks 25 years since we started this incredible journey together and it still feels like only the beginning.

“The support from our fans has been unbelievable and to celebrate with this world tour, new music, and a brand-new album feels truly special.

“We can’t wait to see you all on the road and share this next chapter together.”

The four members of Westlife, all in black and white, as a lightshow displays on screens behind them.
Westlife on stage at the P&J Live in 2022. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Westlife last performed in Aberdeen at the P&J Live in 2022 and before that it had been 13 years.

Rob Wicks, managing director at P&J Live, said: “Westlife have been a firm favourite for many years in Aberdeen, having sold out seven shows at the AECC and one in our new venue in 2022.

“We can’t wait to celebrate this terrific career milestone alongside fans from the north of Scotland.”

Though the gig takes place in 2026, tickets go on sale within days.

Artist presale takes place on Tuesday October 28 at 10am.

Three mobile customers can then access presale tickets on Wednesday October 29 at 10am.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday October 31 at 10am.

Conversation