WATCH: Dons fans face riot police at Conference League fixture in Athens

Aberdeen FC are playing AEK Athens this evening.

By Ellie Milne

Riot police plunged into Aberdeen supporters in the stands at AEK Athens moments before this evening’s match.

It is understood at least one person may have been injured in the confrontation, with reports of fans being “struck in the face”.

More than 1,500 Dons supporters travelled to Greece for the side’s Uefa Conference League fixture.

Many spent the day in the city’s bars before arriving at the OPAP Arena for the 5.45pm (7.45pm Greek time) kick-off.

However, only five minutes before the game started about 10 officers came rushing into the away stand.

It is understood officers were swiftly deployed after an AFC supports flag’s was ripped in half.

Aberdeen fans inside the stadium for the AEK Athens fixture
Aberdeen fans inside the stadium for the AEK Athens fixture. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

‘They went piling into the Dons fans’

The Press and Journal’s sports writer Ryan Cryle witnessed the confrontation from his seat in the stadium.

He said: “It was about five minutes before kick-off, at 7.45pm, when police with shields and wearing helmets came rushing down the staircase to the far right of the away section.

“They ran to the bottom of the stairs and then went piling into the portion of Dons fans located there.

“It seems unclear, even to some people in the away section, what sparked it.

“But there looked to be quite a bit of jostling.

“And one of the Aberdeen flags disappeared from view.”

The officers backed off from the group of fans as the game kicked.

They have remained on the steps nearby.

