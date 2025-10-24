A Place to Remember Russell Dear: Beloved Ellon Vespa fan and Ythan Scooter Club president

Beside the Ythan in Ellon, where Russell Dear and his scooter club friends would park their bikes, now sits a memorial bench in memory of the 51-year-old.

Overlooking the river, it’s a place to remember a son, brother, friend and stepfather, put there by those who knew and loved Russell — known to Rudi by his friends.

‘I can’t remember Russell without scooters’

Former Ellon Academy pupil Russell Dear was born on October 21 1971, the only son of parents Margaret and Roy.

Brother to Maxine and Cheryl, as soon as the Ellon Academy pupil was old enough, he began investing in his passion: scooters.

The ska and two-tone music lover became a fan of Vespas, later founding and becoming president of the Ythan Scooter Club.

One of Russell’s good friends, Cathy Bruce, says she can’t remember a Russell without scooters.

“He and I lived round the corner from one another, and went to the same school. For as long as I knew him, he was always into his scooters.

“Russell was my best friend and my wingman. He was the best. We’d go on nights out together and he’d look after me, and make sure I got home okay.”

To England and back… but always scooters in common

Over the years, Russell had numerous jobs, including working at Aberdeen Airport.

The one constant in his life was his community of scooter enthusiasts.

Stuart Simpson is the founder of the Shireboys Scooter Club. He also met Russell at school.

“I was above him at school, but we had an obsession with scooters in common. It really blew up in the mid-80s.

“Another thing we had in common was that we both left Ellon for a time to live in England, but both of us later returned to the homeland.

“When Russell came back, he helped set up the Ythan Scooter Club around 2018, later becoming their president.”

‘Russell was there for us… he was a good man,’ said Liam

The move to England mentioned by Stuart was when he relocated to Gravesend with his partner, Jane Dale, and her children.

Russell met Jane while she was working as a funeral director in Aberdeen.

On moving to Kent, he also worked in an undertaker’s, and embraced every aspect of family life.

His step-son Liam Blyth, shared memories of Russell.

“He was such a decent man. Mum and Russell were together for 11 years, so we loved him too.

“Sadly, we went through a really difficult time because my mum died while we were all still quite young.

“He was brilliant. I’ve never seen someone step up the way he did, to try to be part of the family so much, and do it so well. Russell was there for us.

“He stayed on for around a year after my mum died. When he made plans to return to Scotland, he asked me if I wanted to go with him but I chose to stay with my uncle in London.

“I’m really happy he’s being remembered like this. Russell was a really good man.”

Russell’s death shocked scooter community

Back in Aberdeenshire, Russell settled in Collieston with the family dog Alfie.

Still seen out and about on his red Dr Marten Chopper or his blue and white Vespa, which he later repainted to look like Red Stripe, it came as a shock to his community when news reached them that he had passed away.

Tragically, following private mental health struggles, Russell died on January 3 2023.

“It was just devastating,” said Cathy. “Nobody knew the extent to which he was struggling.

“He was one of those friends who you maybe didn’t speak to all the time, but even after months, would pick up where we left off.

“I think we all just wish we could go back and ask him if he was okay.”

‘We’re so glad there’s a place to remember Russell’

On the day of Russell’s funeral, around 60 of his fellow scooter enthusiasts and friends rode to Aberdeen Crematorium behind the funeral car.

Keen to keep his memory alive, Russell’s friends came up with the idea of installing a memorial bench in Ellon.

“Last October, we held a fundraising night which raised £900. That was enough for a bench and a plaque.

“In May, earlier this year, we installed the bench on Ellon’s riverside path and did a ride-out to mark the occasion.”

“I’ve had lots of messages from people, saying they’ve been to the bench.

“I’m really glad. Russell is someone who shouldn’t be forgotten.”

Memories of Russell continue

Liam is also planning a visit to Ellon to go on his first rideout.

“Stuart’s going to take me out and take me to places where Russell liked to go and have a drink.

“I wasn’t able to be at his funeral, so it will be special to sit on his bench.”

Russell’s memory is also being kept alive via his scooters.

“A good friend of Russell’s has his Dr Marten scooter, and another one, which was sold, was bought by a guy who put a little plaque in Russell’s memory on the leg shield,” added Stuart.

Whatever you’re going through, you can call Samaritans any time, from any phone for FREE on 116 123.

