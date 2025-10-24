REVEALED: 20mph speed limits to be enforced at four Moray locations

Four locations in Moray have been selected to have their speed limits slashed from 30 to 20mph.

Work will begin on Monday to install new signs on stretches of the A95 and A96, with temporary traffic lights in place to protect workers.

It is not yet clear, however, exactly when the new speed limits will come into force, with the signage covered until operational.

The changes have been met with a mixed response from residents on social media.

First to get the new signs will be a section of the A95 in Aberlour.

The new speed limit will apply to a two mile stretch from Aberlour graveyard to Speyside Scaffolding.

In western Craigellachie, the current 30mph speed limit will change to 20mph, reaching 40m east of the Speyside Road junction.

On Tuesday October 28, the town of Keith will be the focus, changing to 20mph between Regent Court and Seafield Park.

Finally on Wednesday October 29, a roughly six mile stretch of the A96 through Elgin will go to 20mph.

The reduced speed limit will be in place from Sherrifmill Road to 50 metres west of Ashgrove Road.

So what do people think of the new 20mph zones?

Following the introduction of the new 20mph speed limit across Aberdeenshire, Moray residents are now having their say.

Some residents have taken to social media to express frustration at the new rules, with comments such as “This is an utter disgrace” and “What an absolute joke” being shared by locals.

Others say they welcome the change.

One wrote: “As an Elgin resident I welcome this.

“If people conformed to present speed limits and the new Highway Code, instead of treating the roads through Elgin as a racetrack, this would not be necessary.”

Another resident suggested the adjustment period will take time to get used to.

They wrote: “It’s happening everywhere, folks.

“It’s only a bit of inconvenience and after that, you can drive happily and safely through towns.”

20mph speed limit plan in Moray underway

According to Amey, the new signage will help deliver Transport Scotland’s National 20mph Speed Limit Strategy.

A spokesperson for Amey said: “This aims to reduce road collisions and their severity by lowering speed limits to 20mph in appropriate urban areas by the end of 2025.

“The 20mph speed limits on the A95 and A96 trunk roads will be made active at a future, to be confirmed date.”