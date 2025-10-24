REVEALED: 20mph speed limits to be enforced at four Moray locations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
REVEALED: 20mph speed limits to be enforced at four Moray locations

Temporary traffic lights will be in place from Monday to allow for the installation of the new signage.

By Regan Parsons
A 20mph sign
20mph speed limits are being introduced throughout Moray this week, with work already underway in Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.

Four locations in Moray have been selected to have their speed limits slashed from 30 to 20mph.

Work will begin on Monday to install new signs on stretches of the A95 and A96, with temporary traffic lights in place to protect workers.

It is not yet clear, however, exactly when the new speed limits will come into force, with the signage covered until operational.

The changes have been met with a mixed response from residents on social media.

First to get the new signs will be a section of the A95 in Aberlour.

The new speed limit will apply to a two mile stretch from Aberlour graveyard to Speyside Scaffolding.

The new 20mph speed limit will run from Aberlour Graveyard (pictured) to Speyside Scaffolding. Image: Google Maps

In western Craigellachie, the current 30mph speed limit will change to 20mph, reaching 40m east of the Speyside Road junction.

The 30mph limit in western Craigellachie will drop to 20mph, reaching 40m east of the Speyside Road junction (pictured). Image: Google Maps

On Tuesday October 28, the town of Keith will be the focus, changing to 20mph between Regent Court and Seafield Park.

Keith will see a new 20mph speed limit from Regent Court (pictured) to Seafield Park. Image: Google Maps

Finally on Wednesday October 29, a roughly six mile stretch of the A96 through Elgin will go to 20mph.

The reduced speed limit will be in place from Sherrifmill Road to 50 metres west of Ashgrove Road.

Elgin’s 30mph limit on the A96 (pictured) will drop to 20mph from Sherriffmill Road to 50m west of Ashgrove Road. Image: Google Maps

So what do people think of the new 20mph zones?

Following the introduction of the new 20mph speed limit across Aberdeenshire, Moray residents are now having their say.

Some residents have taken to social media to express frustration at the new rules, with comments such as “This is an utter disgrace” and “What an absolute joke” being shared by locals.

Others say they welcome the change.

One wrote: “As an Elgin resident I welcome this.

“If people conformed to present speed limits and the new Highway Code, instead of treating the roads through Elgin as a racetrack, this would not be necessary.”

Another resident suggested the adjustment period will take time to get used to.

They wrote: “It’s happening everywhere, folks.

“It’s only a bit of inconvenience and after that, you can drive happily and safely through towns.”

20mph speed limit plan in Moray underway

According to Amey, the new signage will help deliver Transport Scotland’s National 20mph Speed Limit Strategy.

A spokesperson for Amey said: “This aims to reduce road collisions and their severity by lowering speed limits to 20mph in appropriate urban areas by the end of 2025.

“The 20mph speed limits on the A95 and A96 trunk roads will be made active at a future, to be confirmed date.”

