Weekend court roll – a millionaire with a knife and a violent rapist jailed

Our reporters have been sitting in courtrooms across the north and north-east this week and covered a wide variety of cases.

Woman’s random McDonald’s drive-thru attack

A man was left not loving it after he was attacked at a McDonald’s drive-thru in Peterhead, a court has heard.

Peterhead Sheriff Court has heard how the man had been sitting at the window of the restaurant last year when he was approached by Ausra Sableviciute and hit twice.

The 37-year-old, whose address was given as Linds Brae in neighbouring Fraserburgh, had originally been handed hours of unpaid work for the crime.

But that order has now been revoked after her solicitor described her as struggling to cope with her reliance on alcohol.

Aberdeenshire rapist jailed

Mark Harrison, 54, was found guilty of raping one female, who was a teenager at the time, and of acting in a lewd and indecent manner towards a second, who was aged ten, at the time of his offending.

The offences were said to have taken place over a prolonged period at addresses across Aberdeenshire – with some dating back more than 20 years.

His defence counsel, Drew McKenzie KC, told the court his client still maintained his stance that there had been no offences committed.

During the trial it was stated by advocate depute Colin Edwards that Harrison raped one of his young victims on at least three occasions when she “incapable” of giving consent.

Turriff millionaire held knife to partner’s face after dating site reveal

A Turriff woman who once scooped a £1 million slots jackpot brandished a knife at her partner’s face after finding him on a dating website.

Mandy Bowman appeared at Banff Sheriff Court and admitted assaulting her husband, who we have not named, and a police officer who attended to arrest her.

The 54-year-old, who won the Glossy Bingo’s Major Millions in 2016, will now be sentenced in the new year after being tasked with proving the incident was a one-off.

The court heard Bowman, whose address was given as a rural property in Upper Balquhindachy near Turriff, had confronted her partner when a family member sent her screenshots of his profile on an online dating website on the night of September 23 this year.

Moray kitchen boss sexually assaults man in Aberdeen nightclub

A Moray businessman has been placed under supervision after being convicted of a sexual assault in a busy Aberdeen city centre night spot.

Calum Main, 42, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to be sentenced after being convicted at a trial earlier this year.

Main, who runs a catering business, was convicted of sexually assaulting a man inside Aberdeen’s Cheerz Bar on Exchange Street on September 16, 2024.

The charge states that Main had repeatedly tried to kiss the other man, who is not being named, repeatedly tried to touch him, hug him and fondle his genitals.

Peterhead barber assaulted over alleged row about attacker’s mum

A Peterhead barber was assaulted outside his shop by a former friend who confronted him about remarks he had allegedly made about his attacker’s mum, a court was told.

Sergejs Makejevs lashed out at the owner of Layla Mens Grooming, on Ellis Street, earlier this year.

He appeared in the dock at Peterhead Sheriff Court this week to face sentencing for the offence.

The 37-year-old, who was represented by defence solicitor Marianne Milligan, claimed his behaviour stemmed from digs made towards his mother by the shop’s owner.

Bus passenger lost teeth in ‘no regret’ attack at Peterhead bus stop

A thug who battered a Peterhead bus passenger — knocking out two of his front teeth — later told social workers he did not regret doing it.

Peter Cameron, 40, appeared in the dock at Peterhead Sheriff Court, where his lack of remorse following the violent outburst was revealed.

On June 16 last year, he received a text message from his frightened nephew about a man on the Stagecoach bus allegedly making other passengers uncomfortable.

The uncle then rushed to a bus stop on South Road.

Inside story: Why was axe attack convict free to reoffend six weeks after leaving jail?

The story of John Quantrell is a long and violent one, with critics now questioning why he was freed only to attack another man who later died.

Even in the words of his own lawyer, Quantrell has “quite a colourful past” including previous convictions for dishonesty, public disorder, assault and robbery.

And now those close to one of his many victims are demanding to know why Quantrell was released from custody after a horrific axe attack — allowing him to reoffend within six weeks of freedom.

Quantrell, 72, and Perry Quantrell, were spotted outside a property on Hayton Road, Tillydrone, on January 26 last year, attacking Leon Ironside.

Jailed Inverness dealers’ £10k drugs haul linked to Liverpool gangs

Two Inverness drug dealers were jailed for 48 months after police caught them with over £10,000 of cannabis, cocaine and heroin.

Liam Riley, described as a 28-year-old prisoner of HMP Perth, had previously been bailed and ordered to stay out of Scotland.

However, he returned to the Highland capital in December last year to restart his illicit trading.

Riley’s defence solicitor, Graham Mann, told Inverness Sheriff Court that his client was currently serving a five-year prison sentence for another serious drug offence.

Potterton abusive neighbour challenges woman to fight in front of her young child

A lout verbally abused his Aberdeenshire neighbour before challenging her to a fight – in full view of her young child.

Michael Sorby appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted once again using derogatory and homophobic language towards his neighbour in Potterton, Aberdeenshire.

The 36-year-old called the woman a series of what the sheriff dubbed “disgraceful” names – including “spastic” – as the woman tried to enter her home with her child.

‘I’m pulling all your ******* nails off!’ – drunken Aberdeen woman

An Aberdeen woman has avoided jail after admitting a violent assault that left her victim with multiple broken bones and one less fingernail.

Laura Findlay, 36, carried out the offending while homeless and living temporarily at The Britannia Hotel in Bucksburn.

Findlay appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to be sentenced and listened as Emma Peterson, fiscal depute, relayed details of her violent assault.

Aberdeen man ordered to behave after threatening to ‘blow up’ ex-partner and her family

Ronan Wallace, 40, previously pled guilty to a single charge of sending threatening messages to the woman weeks after their 10-year relationship ended.

He reappeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, where a sheriff told Wallace to prove he could stay out of trouble for four months.

His frightened victim moved into her mother’s home following the break-up earlier this year, and began receiving troubling text messages from Wallace.

Rapist jailed for sex attacks on five women including Orkney teenagers

A violent heroin addict who carried out a campaign of abuse and rape against women and teenage girls in Orkney and elsewhere was jailed for 12 years.

Dean MacGregor, 38, began targeting victims in 2010 and continued his crime spree in Aberfeldy, Perth and Orkney until 2022.

He was previously convicted at the High Court in Edinburgh of 12 offences, including violence and sexual offences, against five women.

Aberdeen street attacker who fractured victim’s skull avoids jail

A thug who knocked a man unconscious — kicking his head while he lay on the ground – and fractured his skull – has been spared jail.

Lucrecio Cristo, 23, had previously admitted to a single charge of assault to severe injury and danger of life.

The attack took place on Bon Accord Street in Aberdeen during the evening of October 5 last year.

Cristo and his victim had an earlier disagreement in which Cristo was first punched in the face, Aberdeen Sheriff Court was told.

Banff butcher could lose job after ‘couple of pints’ with friend leads to road ban

A drink-driving Banff butcher who earned himself a one-year road ban may be sacked, his lawyer told the court.

David Gray, 45, landed in the dock after the police caught him breaking the law on the A98 Buchan Street in Macduff around 1.30am on August 29 this year.

He was later confirmed to be more than twice the alcohol limit, having downed “a couple of pints” earlier with a friend.

Turriff man barred from contacting ex after campaign of abuse

A Turriff domestic abuser has been barred from contacting his former partner after admitting to a campaign of vile behaviour lasting more than a year.

Terry Wilson, who has previously appeared at Banff Sheriff Court for crimes against his ex, was again in the dock for sentencing last week when he was told to stay away from her for five years after he admitted a charge of being aggressive and abusive towards her.

The court heard the 38-year-old, whose interruption during the case caused a delay so his solicitor could clarify his client’s position, now wanted to turn his life around.

Boy, 16, caught drug-driving Audi with missing tyre in Dingwall

A 16-year-old boy who was caught behind the wheel of a car with only three tyres was also drug-driving at the time.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had no licence or insurance when he got behind the wheel of the defective black Audi A4.

Officers from the roads policing unit spotted him on Burn Place in Dingwall around 3.10pm on January 19 earlier this year.

Raging McDonald’s Nairn drive-thru customer locked out to protect staff

An impatient drive-thru customer unleashed a foul-mouthed tirade of abuse at McDonald’s staff while waiting for his takeaway order.

Jarvis Morrison, 42, had been drinking after an earlier court appearance before arriving at the fast food outlet in Nairn as the passenger of a white Ford Transit van.

Fiscal depute Martina Eastwood told Inverness Sheriff Court the drama unfolded around 9.30pm on February 10 this year.

Morrison landed himself in the dock, pleading guilty to the charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Estranged wife’s brazen lies revealed after Inverness dad-of-four’s murder

The estranged wife of a man murdered in Inverness brazenly lied about knowing his killers, it can now be revealed.

Samantha Jane MacGillivray played the role of a grieving widow after her former partner Ross MacGillivray was savagely beaten and killed in St Ninian Drive, Inverness, in November 2023.

She told police and funeral directors how Ross, 36, had affectionately called her his “little cricket” and waxed lyrical about how much she cared for the doting dad-of-four.

The 33-year-old perfected the ‘damsel in distress’ card – while hiding an astonishing secret from detectives working round the clock to crack the case.

Aberdeen mum’s A90 drug-driving road ban

An Aberdeen mum-of-two on benefits was “veering from side to side” on the A90 before police officers smelled cannabis in her Audi A3.

Sara Winchester was caught drug-driving by the police on March 2 this year, while stopped at a junction near Longhaven.

The 32-year-old appeared in the dock at Peterhead Sheriff Court today, pleading guilty to a single charge of driving while under the influence of drugs.

Her lawyer told the court that her client — a single parent — was going through “a really rough time” and that her life had been “very stressful”.

