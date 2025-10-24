Shock as man found dead inside Wick’s B&M garden centre

A man has died while in the B&M garden centre in Wick.

Police said they received a call at 1.25pm on Thursday, October 23.

They received reports of a body being found in the store.

According to local sources, the man was discovered in the shop’s garden centre in the Caithness town.

Police confirmed the man died while in the store.

A spokesperson said: “Around 12.25pm on Thursday, police were notified that a man had died within a store at a retail park in Wick.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious.”