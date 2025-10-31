Gallery: The 7th annual Rogue Invitational returned to P&J Live

The P&J Live in Aberdeen hosted the seventh Rogue Invitational as top CrossFit, strongman and strongwoman stars competed.

After its debut in 2024, the Rogue Invitational returned to the P&J Live for a second edition, held from October 31 to November 2, 2025.

Fans flocked in great numbers to the P&J Live, which was transformed into a sporting arena. Top strongman, strongwoman, and CrossFit athletes came together to compete at the highest level.

The biggest names in the business were there, including strongman and strongwoman stars, Mitchell Hooper, Angelica Jardine, Hafþór Björnsson, Inez Carrasquillo, Tom Stoltman and Olga Liashchuk.

P&J photographer Kath Flannery was there on Friday to capture all the activity.