News Gallery: The 7th annual Rogue Invitational returned to P&J Live

Rogue Invitational returns to P&J Live in Aberdeen as elite crossfit, strongman and strongwoman stars compete in a thrilling sporting event.

Hafthor "Thor" Bjornsson attempting to break the world record in the Axle Deadlift. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

By Emma Grady & Kath Flannery
October 31 2025, 4:08 pm

The P&J Live in Aberdeen hosted the seventh Rogue Invitational as top CrossFit, strongman and strongwoman stars competed.

After its debut in 2024, the Rogue Invitational returned to the P&J Live for a second edition, held from October 31 to November 2, 2025.

Fans flocked in great numbers to the P&J Live, which was transformed into a sporting arena.

Top strongman, strongwoman, and CrossFit athletes came together to compete at the highest level.

The biggest names in the business were there, including strongman and strongwoman stars, Mitchell Hooper, Angelica Jardine, Hafþór Björnsson, Inez Carrasquillo, Tom Stoltman and Olga Liashchuk.

P&J photographer Kath Flannery was there on Friday to capture all the activity.

Little strongman Toby Slater 11months old.
Stone lifting at the Highland Games 'Try-it' Experience.
Carol Kay and Michelle Oliver with the Hedgewench at the Haggis Shy.
Highland Games 'Try-it' Experience.
Jake Aspinall having trying the Stone Lifting at the Highland Games 'Try-it' Experience.
Kirsten Penman. Stone lifting at the Highland Games 'Try-it' Experience.
Brett Nicol lifting the Nicol Walking Stones at the Highland Games 'Try-it' Experience.
Tina Moffat lifting the Nicol Walking Stones at the Highland Games 'Try-it' Experience.
People trying out some heavy lifting.
Sophia Green trying the light hammer in the Highland Games 'Try-it' Experience.
People trying out some heavy lifting.
Doni and Athena Chapman.
People taking part in the Spectator Workout.
Hafthor "Thor" Bjornsson attempting to break the world record in the Axle Deadlift.
Hafthor "Thor" Bjornsson attempting to break the world record in the Axle Deadlift.
People trying out some heavy lifting.
A competitor in the Strongman event.
People trying out some heavy lifting.
Adam, Noah and Mark Finn.
Gordon Seth lifts 1001bs.