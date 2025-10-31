Gallery: The 7th annual Rogue Invitational returned to P&J Live

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: The 7th annual Rogue Invitational returned to P&J Live

Rogue Invitational returns to P&J Live in Aberdeen as elite crossfit, strongman and strongwoman stars compete in a thrilling sporting event.

By Emma Grady & Kath Flannery

The P&J Live in Aberdeen hosted the seventh Rogue Invitational as top CrossFit, strongman and strongwoman stars competed.

After its debut in 2024, the Rogue Invitational returned to the P&J Live for a second edition, held from October 31 to November 2, 2025.

Fans flocked in great numbers to the P&J Live, which was transformed into a sporting arena. Top strongman, strongwoman, and CrossFit athletes came together to compete at the highest level.

The biggest names in the business were there, including strongman and strongwoman stars, Mitchell Hooper, Angelica Jardine, Hafþór Björnsson, Inez Carrasquillo, Tom Stoltman and Olga Liashchuk.

P&J photographer Kath Flannery was there on Friday to capture all the activity.

Little strongman Toby Slater 11months old.
Stone lifting at the Highland Games ‘Try-it’ Experience.
Carol Kay and Michelle Oliver with the Hedgewench at the Haggis Shy.
Highland Games ‘Try-it’ Experience.
Jake Aspinall having trying the Stone Lifting at the Highland Games ‘Try-it’ Experience.
Kirsten Penman.
Stone lifting at the Highland Games ‘Try-it’ Experience.
Brett Nicol lifting the Nicol Walking Stones at the Highland Games ‘Try-it’ Experience.
Tina Moffat lifting the Nicol Walking Stones at the Highland Games ‘Try-it’ Experience.
People trying out some heavy lifting.
Sophia Green trying the light hammer in the Highland Games ‘Try-it’ Experience.
People trying out some heavy lifting.
Doni and Athena Chapman.
People taking part in the Spectator Workout.
Hafthor “Thor” Bjornsson attempting to break the world record in the Axle Deadlift.
Hafthor “Thor” Bjornsson attempting to break the world record in the Axle Deadlift.
People trying out some heavy lifting.
A competitor in the Strongman event.
People trying out some heavy lifting.
Adam, Noah and Mark Finn.
Gordon Seth lifts 1001bs.