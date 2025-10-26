Grieving Aberdeen mum slams council over debt letter received the day after son’s funeral

A heartbroken Aberdeen mum who found her son dead in his flat says she is “disgusted” by a debt-chasing letter she received from the council just a day after she laid him to rest.

Sheila Macrae has hit out over the authority’s insensitive timing of the letter as she grieves after losing her son Darren.

The 75-year-old opened the envelope from Aberdeen City Council on October 22, the day after Darren’s funeral.

Darren, 52, who lived in the Seaton area of the city, was found dead in his home on September 28.

The letter, which addresses the arrears the council claims Darren had, was dated the day of his funeral.

In it, they claimed the authority was owed £3,836.34 in unpaid council tax and £210.17 in rent.

Due to Sheila “dealing with the estate”, they said she could be responsible for handling the debt.

Devastation for grieving Aberdeen mum of Darren Macrae

“I was absolutely shocked and devastated all over again,” she told The Press and Journal.

“It’s just ridiculous.”

The letter, seen by the Press and Journal, offers Sheila “deepest condolences for her loss” before outlining that the arrears are to be settled from Darren’s estate.

It also threatens further action if Sheila or a solicitor does not respond within seven days of receiving the letter.

However, Sheila thinks the council has got it wrong.

She said: “My son was on Universal Credit and disability benefit, so they’re speaking about rent arrears and council tax arrears, but they must speak to benefits for paying it.

“Darren had no money whatsoever, so has no estate and no solicitor.”

A “few years ago” Darren broke his back and was on a lot of “strong pain killers” as a result.

“About 18 months ago he was arrested and he inhaled some vomit as well.

“He was in critical care for about three weeks,” his mother said.

For a period of time, he went back to live with Sheila, but was living on his own in Seaton at the time of his death.

‘It was absolutely awful reading that letter’

She handed back Darren’s flat keys the day she picked up his death certificate. At that point she thought her dealings with the council were over.

“It was absolutely awful reading that letter,” she said.

To add insult to injury, in a recorded message left on her phone by the council, they got her name wrong, referring to her as Mrs McKay.

“I am absolutely disgusted and heartbroken all over again,” Sheila said.

Aberdeen City Council has been approached for comment.