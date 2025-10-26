Grieving Aberdeen mum slams council over debt letter received the day after son’s funeral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Grieving Aberdeen mum slams council over debt letter received the day after son’s funeral

Darren Macrae was laid to rest after he was found dead in his flat.

By Chris Cromar
Darren Macrae standing.
Darren Macrae died in Aberdeen on September 28. Image: Sheila Macrae.

A heartbroken Aberdeen mum who found her son dead in his flat says she is “disgusted” by a debt-chasing letter she received from the council just a day after she laid him to rest.

Sheila Macrae has hit out over the authority’s insensitive timing of the letter as she grieves after losing her son Darren.

The 75-year-old opened the envelope from Aberdeen City Council on October 22, the day after Darren’s funeral.

Darren, 52, who lived in the Seaton area of the city, was found dead in his home on September 28.

The letter, which addresses the arrears the council claims Darren had, was dated the day of his funeral.

In it, they claimed the authority was owed £3,836.34 in unpaid council tax and £210.17 in rent.

Due to Sheila “dealing with the estate”, they said she could be responsible for handling the debt.

Devastation for grieving Aberdeen mum of Darren Macrae

“I was absolutely shocked and devastated all over again,” she told The Press and Journal.

“It’s just ridiculous.”

The letter, seen by the Press and Journal, offers Sheila “deepest condolences for her loss” before outlining that the arrears are to be settled from Darren’s estate.

It also threatens further action if Sheila or a solicitor does not respond within seven days of receiving the letter.

However, Sheila thinks the council has got it wrong.

She said: “My son was on Universal Credit and disability benefit, so they’re speaking about rent arrears and council tax arrears, but they must speak to benefits for paying it.

“Darren had no money whatsoever, so has no estate and no solicitor.”

A “few years ago” Darren broke his back and was on a lot of “strong pain killers” as a result.

“About 18 months ago he was arrested and he inhaled some vomit as well.

“He was in critical care for about three weeks,” his mother said.

For a period of time, he went back to live with Sheila, but was living on his own in Seaton at the time of his death.

‘It was absolutely awful reading that letter’

She handed back Darren’s flat keys the day she picked up his death certificate. At that point she thought her dealings with the council were over.

“It was absolutely awful reading that letter,” she said.

To add insult to injury, in a recorded message left on her phone by the council, they got her name wrong, referring to her as Mrs McKay.

“I am absolutely disgusted and heartbroken all over again,” Sheila said.

Aberdeen City Council has been approached for comment.

