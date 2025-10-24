Missing Inverness woman last seen almost a week ago

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Missing Inverness woman last seen almost a week ago

Amanda Jamieson Smith was seen out walking her dogs on Saturday October 18.

By Ellie Milne
Amanda Jamieson Smith
Amanda Jamieson Smith has been reported missing. Image: Police Scotland.

Concerns are growing for the safety of a 53-year-old woman who has been reported missing from Inverness.

Amanda Jamieson Smith was last seen in the Cormac Crescent area at about 11am on Saturday October 18.

At the time, she was out walking her two dogs, a Border Collie cross and a Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross.

She has not been in touch with her family or friends since.

Police are now appealing for information from the public to help trace her.

Amanda is described as about 5ft 5ins in height and of slim build with long dark hair.

When last seen, she was wearing a white jacket, light blue flared jeans and white trainers.

Sergeant Lewis Macleod said: “It is out of character for Amanda not to be in touch with her family and friends.

“And, as time passes, concerns are growing.

“I am appealing to anyone who has seen Amanda or who may have any information on her whereabouts to contact us.

“I would also ask anyone who was in the area around the time and who may have dash cam or private CCTV that could assist to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 3200 of October 23.

Conversation