Missing Inverness woman last seen almost a week ago

Concerns are growing for the safety of a 53-year-old woman who has been reported missing from Inverness.

Amanda Jamieson Smith was last seen in the Cormac Crescent area at about 11am on Saturday October 18.

At the time, she was out walking her two dogs, a Border Collie cross and a Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross.

She has not been in touch with her family or friends since.

Police are now appealing for information from the public to help trace her.

Amanda is described as about 5ft 5ins in height and of slim build with long dark hair.

When last seen, she was wearing a white jacket, light blue flared jeans and white trainers.

Sergeant Lewis Macleod said: “It is out of character for Amanda not to be in touch with her family and friends.

“And, as time passes, concerns are growing.

“I am appealing to anyone who has seen Amanda or who may have any information on her whereabouts to contact us.

“I would also ask anyone who was in the area around the time and who may have dash cam or private CCTV that could assist to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 3200 of October 23.