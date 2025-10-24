Starbucks to close one of its Union Street branches

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Starbucks to close one of its Union Street branches

The Holburn Junction coffee shop will shut this weekend.

By Ellie Milne
Locator of Starbucks Holburn Junction branch on Union Street in Aberdeen
The Holburn Junction branch will close this weekend. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Starbucks has confirmed one of its Aberdeen coffee shops will permanently close this weekend.

The Holburn Junction branch at 496 Union Street will welcome its final customers on Sunday.

The popular coffee company said it was aiming to keep its Aberdeen stores “relevant” to customers.

Staff at the city-centre coffee shop have shared a note on a blackboard to thank their customers.

It states: “Thank you for being a part of our community.

“We are closing on October 26 and your closest store is now Union Street.

“We hope to see you all soon.”

Starbucks closure announcement written on blackboard
A notice confirming the store’s closure this weekend. Image: DC Thomson.

The coffee company operates several stores across the city, including one at 208 Union Street, Upperkirkgate and in Union Square shopping centre.

Starbucks is the latest business to close a unit on Union Street – which was 23% empty when surveyed in August.

Enid Hutt Gallery, Attic, Mental Health Aberdeen and Cleavin Barber have all left the Granite Mile this year.

A spokesperson for Starbucks said: “We regularly review our portfolio to ensure our stores are relevant for our customers.

“Our Holburn Junction store in Aberdeen will be closing on October 26.

“We thank our customers for their loyalty over the years and invite them to find their nearest store on the Starbucks Store Locator.”

