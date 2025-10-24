Starbucks to close one of its Union Street branches

Starbucks has confirmed one of its Aberdeen coffee shops will permanently close this weekend.

The Holburn Junction branch at 496 Union Street will welcome its final customers on Sunday.

The popular coffee company said it was aiming to keep its Aberdeen stores “relevant” to customers.

Staff at the city-centre coffee shop have shared a note on a blackboard to thank their customers.

It states: “Thank you for being a part of our community.

“We are closing on October 26 and your closest store is now Union Street.

“We hope to see you all soon.”

The coffee company operates several stores across the city, including one at 208 Union Street, Upperkirkgate and in Union Square shopping centre.

Starbucks is the latest business to close a unit on Union Street – which was 23% empty when surveyed in August.

Enid Hutt Gallery, Attic, Mental Health Aberdeen and Cleavin Barber have all left the Granite Mile this year.

A spokesperson for Starbucks said: “We regularly review our portfolio to ensure our stores are relevant for our customers.

“Our Holburn Junction store in Aberdeen will be closing on October 26.

“We thank our customers for their loyalty over the years and invite them to find their nearest store on the Starbucks Store Locator.”