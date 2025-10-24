Five youths charged after violent Upperkirkgate disturbance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Five youths charged after violent Upperkirkgate disturbance

Three males were assaulted during the incident on October 16.

By Ellie Milne
Police outside Dr Noodles in Aberdeen.
Police were called to Upperkirkgate on October 16. Image: Ross Hempseed/DC Thomson.

Five teenagers have been charged in connection with a violent disturbance in Aberdeen.

Police were called to the Upperkirkgate area at about 7pm on Thursday October 16 following reports of three males being assaulted.

It is understood the incident took place at the Dr Noodles takeaway.

Police said it involved a “completely unacceptable” level of violence.

A youth and a 29-year-old man were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Property was also stolen from one of the victims, while a vehicle on the street was vandalised.

Now, two boys aged 16, one aged 15 and another aged 14 have all been arrested and charged in connection.

Another male youth has also been charged.

They will all be reported to the relevant authorities.

Youths charged following ‘unacceptable’ behaviour at Upperkirkgate

A police spokesperson said: “The violence and disorder that occurred during this incident was completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

“Anyone engaging in violence within the city centre will be dealt with robustly, charged and reported to the relevant authorities.

“In addition, anyone congregating in large groups and causing deliberate intimidating or encouraging violence will find themselves the subject of police attention.

“The impact of violence can be long lasting for victims, and we are continuing to support those involved in this incident.”

Anyone with concerns about violence and anti-social behaviour is asked to contact police on 101.

Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Conversation