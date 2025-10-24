Five youths charged after violent Upperkirkgate disturbance

Five teenagers have been charged in connection with a violent disturbance in Aberdeen.

Police were called to the Upperkirkgate area at about 7pm on Thursday October 16 following reports of three males being assaulted.

It is understood the incident took place at the Dr Noodles takeaway.

Police said it involved a “completely unacceptable” level of violence.

A youth and a 29-year-old man were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Property was also stolen from one of the victims, while a vehicle on the street was vandalised.

Now, two boys aged 16, one aged 15 and another aged 14 have all been arrested and charged in connection.

Another male youth has also been charged.

They will all be reported to the relevant authorities.

Youths charged following ‘unacceptable’ behaviour at Upperkirkgate

A police spokesperson said: “The violence and disorder that occurred during this incident was completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

“Anyone engaging in violence within the city centre will be dealt with robustly, charged and reported to the relevant authorities.

“In addition, anyone congregating in large groups and causing deliberate intimidating or encouraging violence will find themselves the subject of police attention.

“The impact of violence can be long lasting for victims, and we are continuing to support those involved in this incident.”

Anyone with concerns about violence and anti-social behaviour is asked to contact police on 101.

Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.