Person ‘taken to safety’ after trespassing on railway near Aberdeen

A person has been “taken to safety” after trespassing on the rail line near Aberdeen.

Emergency services received reports of a person on the tracks between Aberdeen and Portlethen on Friday afternoon.

Police are in attendance on the Coast Road near Doonies Farm.

Several services were delayed or cancelled due to the incident, with trains forced to stop on the tracks.

Disruption is expected to continue until at least 7pm.

An update from ScotRail states: “We have been advised that officers have attended and the person has now been taken to a place of safety.

“We can now run services as scheduled.

“Disruption to services will still be ongoing until our staff and trains are back in position.”

They added: “To keep customers moving following the earlier incident, limited ticket acceptance is in place with CityLink between Aberdeen and Dundee, and with Stagecoach East between Montrose/Arbroath and Dundee.”

Passengers are advised to check their journeys in advance.