Hazel Nairn’s family face further heartbreak as remains are discovered near Kemnay

The family of Hazel Nairn are facing further heartbreak after the discovery of more remains near Kemnay.

The 71-year-old was swept away in the River Don during heavy rainfall on November 18 2022.

Mrs Nairn had been trying to return to her Monymusk home with her westie, Ruaridh, whose body was found a few days later.

Extensive searches were carried out by the emergency services in the following weeks, and then continued by her family and friends.

Eighteen months after she went missing, police confirmed remains had been found in the river near Kemnay on May 7 last year.

The family faced a long and upsetting wait for confirmation of what had been discovered that day.

Now, her loved ones are facing further heartbreak.

Further remains were found on the riverbank near Kemnay earlier this month – weeks before the third anniversary of her disappearance.

Family of Hazel Nairn thank public for support

On October 11, the family received a call from police to let them know a discovery had been made by a member of the public.

However, they have had no further news since that day.

“We are broken hearted once again,” they told The Press and Journal.

“We are just waiting anxiously to hear more about this latest find.

“Out of courtesy, we’d like to know when and where the remains are being forensically tested.

“Surely as a family we are entitled to know that.”

The family also expressed their gratitude to the local community and members of the public.

“We’d like to thank the public for being so vigilant and never giving up hope for us,” they added.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 12.25pm on Saturday October 11, we received a report of possible human remains found on the riverbank near Kemnay.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“The family of Hazel Nairn, whose remains were recovered in May 2024 after she was last seen in the water in the River Don near Monymusk in November 2022, have been informed.”