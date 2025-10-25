Hazel Nairn’s family face further heartbreak as remains are discovered near Kemnay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hazel Nairn’s family face further heartbreak as remains are discovered near Kemnay

The family are waiting anxiously for updates as the third anniversary of Mrs Nairn's disappearance approaches.

By Ellie Milne
Hazel Nairn and her granddaughter standing next to a river
Hazel Nairn and her granddaughter. Image: Supplied by family.

The family of Hazel Nairn are facing further heartbreak after the discovery of more remains near Kemnay.

The 71-year-old was swept away in the River Don during heavy rainfall on November 18 2022.

Mrs Nairn had been trying to return to her Monymusk home with her westie, Ruaridh, whose body was found a few days later.

Extensive searches were carried out by the emergency services in the following weeks, and then continued by her family and friends.

Eighteen months after she went missing, police confirmed remains had been found in the river near Kemnay on May 7 last year.

Hazel Nairn alongside image of searchers combing through an area of River Don.
Searches were carried out for Hazel Nairn in the months after she went missing. Images: Police Scotland/Kenny Elrick.

The family faced a long and upsetting wait for confirmation of what had been discovered that day.

Now, her loved ones are facing further heartbreak.

Further remains were found on the riverbank near Kemnay earlier this month – weeks before the third anniversary of her disappearance.

Family of Hazel Nairn thank public for support

On October 11, the family received a call from police to let them know a discovery had been made by a member of the public.

However, they have had no further news since that day.

“We are broken hearted once again,” they told The Press and Journal.

“We are just waiting anxiously to hear more about this latest find.

“Out of courtesy, we’d like to know when and where the remains are being forensically tested.

“Surely as a family we are entitled to know that.”

Hazel Nairn with her daughter Anneka Gray
Hazel Nairn with her daughter Anneka Gray. Image: Supplied.

The family also expressed their gratitude to the local community and members of the public.

“We’d like to thank the public for being so vigilant and never giving up hope for us,” they added.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 12.25pm on Saturday October 11, we received a report of possible human remains found on the riverbank near Kemnay.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“The family of Hazel Nairn, whose remains were recovered in May 2024 after she was last seen in the water in the River Don near Monymusk in November 2022, have been informed.”

