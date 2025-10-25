News Inverness road closed after early morning motorcycle crash The incident was reported shortly after 7am on Saturday October 25. By Regan Parsons October 25 2025, 9:00 am October 25 2025, 9:00 am Share Inverness road closed after early morning motorcycle crash Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6879480/inverness-road-closed-after-early-morning-motorcycle-crash/ Copy Link 0 comment Image: DC Thomson. A road in Inverness is currently closed following a crash involving a motorcycle. The incident took place on Culloden Road between the A9 junction and Inshes Vets. Police Scotland say the collision was reported around 7:10am on Saturday October 25. A diversion is in place currently in place via Inverness Campus.
