News Man arrested after XL Bully dies in incident and owner taken to hospital The incident occurred at Eric Hendrie Park, Deveron Road in Aberdeen. By Regan Parsons October 25 2025, 11:02 am October 25 2025, 11:02 am Share Man arrested after XL Bully dies in incident and owner taken to hospital Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6879486/40-year-old-arrested-xl-bully/ Copy Link Police Image: Police Scotland A 40-year-old man has been arrested and charged following a disturbance in Aberdeen. The incident happened at Eric Hendrie Park, Deveron Road on Sunday July 27 2025. A 51-year-old man was taken to hospital following the incident. Police Scotland say his XL Bully died as a result of the disturbance. The man was due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Tuesday October 21.