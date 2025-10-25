News ‘Significant damage’ forces Peterhead baby clothes shop to shut Its owners said they were 'truly devastated' by the extent of it. By Chris Cromar October 25 2025, 2:08 pm October 25 2025, 2:08 pm Share ‘Significant damage’ forces Peterhead baby clothes shop to shut Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6879513/significant-damage-carriages-peterhead-shut/ Copy Link 0 comment The incident took place at Carriages last night. Image: My Peterhead. A baby clothing store in Peterhead has been forced to close due to an “incident” that led to “significant damage” last night. Carriages, which is located in the Chapel Street area of the Aberdeenshire town, made the announcement on social media today. They confirmed the shop front and and stock suffered the damage and that they are “truly devastated” by the extent of it. Carriages’ Peterhead store is located on the town’s Chapel Street. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson. Carriages posted: “As a result, we will be closed today and potentially into the start of the week. “We’re working hard to reopen as soon as possible and we want to thank all our wonderful customers for your patience and support during this time.” Carriages opened up their first Aberdeen store in June. Image: DC Thomson. As well as a store in Peterhead town centre, Carriages also has a pram centre in nearby Boddam. In June, the company opened there first shop in Aberdeen, which is located in the Bridge of Don area of the city. Carriages has been contacted for comment.
