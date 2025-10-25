‘Significant damage’ forces Peterhead baby clothes shop to shut

A baby clothing store in Peterhead has been forced to close due to an “incident” that led to “significant damage” last night.

Carriages, which is located in the Chapel Street area of the Aberdeenshire town, made the announcement on social media today.

They confirmed the shop front and and stock suffered the damage and that they are “truly devastated” by the extent of it.

Carriages posted: “As a result, we will be closed today and potentially into the start of the week.

“We’re working hard to reopen as soon as possible and we want to thank all our wonderful customers for your patience and support during this time.”

As well as a store in Peterhead town centre, Carriages also has a pram centre in nearby Boddam.

In June, the company opened there first shop in Aberdeen, which is located in the Bridge of Don area of the city.

Carriages has been contacted for comment.