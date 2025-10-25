Missing man may have travelled to Highlands

A man reported missing over two weeks ago may have travelled to Fort Augustus or Fort William in the Highlands, police have confirmed.

30-year-old Jonathon Gamble was last seen in the Crookston Road area of Glasgow at around 3.35pm on Friday, October 10.

He was last seen at a premises in the Queen Street area of the city centre at 9.50am on Tuesday, October 14.

At the time, police believed he could have been heading towards to the Inverness or Aberdeen areas by train or bus.

Now police say it is “possible” that he travelled to either Fort Augustus or Fort William.

They also said he has experience of camping, so could be in a wooded area.

Jonathon is described as being 5ft 8ins tall, is of slim build and has short brown hair.

When last seen he was wearing black shorts, a black fleece and a black knitted hat.

He also has tattoos on his neck and a rose tattoo on his hand.

Police ‘growing concerned’ for Jonathon’s welfare

Inspector Jamie Lyall of Police Scotland said: “It is unusual for Jonathon not to be in contact with anyone for this length of time and we are growing concerned for his welfare.

“Anyone who knows where he is or may have seen him is asked to contact police.

“I am also appealing directly to Jonathon, please make contact with officers.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference 2500 of October 10.