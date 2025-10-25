Missing man may have travelled to Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Missing man may have travelled to Highlands

Jonathon Gamble was reported missing over two weeks ago.

By Chris Cromar
Jonathon Gamble walking into shop.
Jonathon Gamble was last scene on October 14. Image: Police Scotland.

A man reported missing over two weeks ago may have travelled to Fort Augustus or Fort William in the Highlands, police have confirmed.

30-year-old Jonathon Gamble was last seen in the Crookston Road area of Glasgow at around 3.35pm on Friday, October 10.

He was last seen at a premises in the Queen Street area of the city centre at 9.50am on Tuesday, October 14.

At the time, police believed he could have been heading towards to the Inverness or Aberdeen areas by train or bus.

Jonathon Gamble.
Jonathon Gamble may be in the Highlands. Image: Police Scotland.

Now police say it is “possible” that he travelled to either Fort Augustus or Fort William.

They also said he has experience of camping, so could be in a wooded area.

Jonathon is described as being 5ft 8ins tall, is of slim build and has short brown hair.

When last seen he was wearing black shorts, a black fleece and a black knitted hat.

He also has tattoos on his neck and a rose tattoo on his hand.

Police ‘growing concerned’ for Jonathon’s welfare

Inspector Jamie Lyall of Police Scotland said: “It is unusual for Jonathon not to be in contact with anyone for this length of time and we are growing concerned for his welfare.

“Anyone who knows where he is or may have seen him is asked to contact police.

“I am also appealing directly to Jonathon, please make contact with officers.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference 2500 of October 10.

