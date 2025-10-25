Seafront public toilet from Highland Council goes on sale for over 10k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Seafront public toilet from Highland Council goes on sale for over 10k

The Highland Council has flushed a unique opportunity onto the market in Adersier.

By Regan Parsons
This former Ardersier loo is being offered for sale by the Highland Council. Image: Highland Council
This former Ardersier loo is being offered for sale by the Highland Council. Image: Highland Council

Ever fancied owning your very own public toilet? Now’s your chance!

Situated in the small village of Ardersier, this former public convenience building is now up for sale.

The Highland Council has listed the property, with offers to be considered over £10,000.

With the building currently out of use, it’s the perfect opportunity to give this loo a new lease of life.

This beachside bog offers great potential for a small café, kiosk, or community use.

Situated on Stuart Street, the building sits close to the seafront and nearby facilities.

Spanning roughly 0.05 acres, the site features a small single-storey building alongside a pleasant grassed area.

A closing date for offers has been set for Friday November 14 at noon.

Great coastal spot with regular footfall

Sitting on the coastline, this former bog offers scope for small-scale redevelopment or community reuse.

A café, snack bar, kiosk, or ice cream shop, would be perfect for those sunny days by the beach.

The village boasts as a charming seaside location with views over the Moray Firth.

The public toilet on Stuart Street is now on the market in Ardersier. Image: Google Maps

It is also supported by a close-knit local community, local shops, and a growing visitor base drawn by its coastal walks.

This location in Ardersier also offers regular footfall, particularly from users of the Fort George Coastal Path.

This popular route is well known for walking and dolphin spotting along the Moray Firth.

