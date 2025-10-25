Seafront public toilet from Highland Council goes on sale for over 10k

Ever fancied owning your very own public toilet? Now’s your chance!

Situated in the small village of Ardersier, this former public convenience building is now up for sale.

The Highland Council has listed the property, with offers to be considered over £10,000.

With the building currently out of use, it’s the perfect opportunity to give this loo a new lease of life.

This beachside bog offers great potential for a small café, kiosk, or community use.

Situated on Stuart Street, the building sits close to the seafront and nearby facilities.

Spanning roughly 0.05 acres, the site features a small single-storey building alongside a pleasant grassed area.

A closing date for offers has been set for Friday November 14 at noon.

Great coastal spot with regular footfall

Sitting on the coastline, this former bog offers scope for small-scale redevelopment or community reuse.

A café, snack bar, kiosk, or ice cream shop, would be perfect for those sunny days by the beach.

The village boasts as a charming seaside location with views over the Moray Firth.

It is also supported by a close-knit local community, local shops, and a growing visitor base drawn by its coastal walks.

This location in Ardersier also offers regular footfall, particularly from users of the Fort George Coastal Path.

This popular route is well known for walking and dolphin spotting along the Moray Firth.