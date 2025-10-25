Police seize £1m of drugs as two men arrested and charged in Highlands

Two men, both aged 28, have been arrested and charged after the recovery of £1,000,000 worth of drugs in the Highlands.

Police seized cannabis and cocaine from the men on the Black Isle over the course of 2025.

The two men were charged following an extensive police investigation.

They are due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on Monday October 27.

Detective Inspector Angus Morrison said: “This operation sends a clear message that we will not tolerate illegal drugs in our communities.

“We are determined to protect the public from this harmful criminality by disrupting the sale of illegal substances in the Highlands.

“It also underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.”

People with knowledge about drugs activity in their area are advised to contact Police Scotland on 101.

Or alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.