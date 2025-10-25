Three men charged after disturbance in Peterhead town centre

Three men, including two teenagers, have been charged after a disturbance in Peterhead that took place late last night and into this morning.

It happened in the Chapel Street and Queen Street areas of the Aberdeenshire town.

The men, aged 17, 19 and 21 were arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

They are due to appear at court at a later date.

‘A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal’

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Three men aged 17, 19 and 21 have been arrested and charged following a disturbance in the Chapel Street and Queen Street area of Peterhead on the evening of Friday, October 24 into Saturday, October 25.

“They will appear at court at a later date. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”