Emergency services attend after window above Stonehaven cafe seen ‘hanging from a hinge’

A Stonehaven cafe was forced to close for a short time today after a window at an above property was seen “hanging from a hinge”.

The incident happened this afternoon at about 3.30pm on the Allardice Street in the town centre.

The alert was raised after a Waterfront Cafe Bar customer noticed the dangerous window on a property above the business.

An appliance from Stonehaven‘s fire station was sent to deal with the incident at 3.30pm.

Part of the pavement was sealed off, with police also on scene to direct traffic around the fire engine.

It is understood the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service had to break open a door to gain entry before they removed the window.

Fire Service ‘there to make the window safe’

A spokesman for the fire service said: “We were there to make the window safe.”

The fire engine left the scene at 3.50pm.

Police Scotland have been contacted for more information.