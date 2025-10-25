Part of A980 near Banchory closed due to crash

The A980 road near Banchory in Aberdeenshire has been closed after a crash took place this afternoon, police have confirmed.

It happened at around 3pm on the road that connects Alford and Banchory.

It is currently closed near the B977 junction at Raemoir.

A diversion is currently in place as a result and motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible at this time.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed they were not called to the incident.

