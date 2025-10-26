Eyes on the skies: Why you might have heard Chinooks flying over the west coast

RAF Chinook helicopters have been making their presence known along Scotland’s west coast — and now we know why.

The roar of twin rotors overhead has prompted a flurry of questions from residents in Argyll and beyond.

Now, Oban Airport has confirmed the noise was all part of a major military training operation.

Chinook helicopters were carrying out maritime and amphibious operations

The helicopters — flown in from RAF Odiham in Hampshire — have been based at Oban Airport for several days, carrying out intensive maritime and amphibious exercises.

Airport bosses described it as “a busy few days for the Chinook force”, with crews working on key mission skills vital for frontline duties around the world.

The airport posted: “It’s been amazing to host this kind of exercise.”

Training included take-off and landing drills, load-lifting, and close coordination with ground units simulating amphibious landings.

Known for their distinctive sound and size, the Boeing-built helicopters have been a staple of UK military operations for more than 40 years.

With 54 aircraft currently in service, the RAF Chinook fleet is the largest outside the United States.

In March 2024, the Ministry of Defence announced a £1.4 billion investment in 14 new Chinook HC7s.

The new helicopters are due to arrive later this decade and are expected to keep the iconic Chinook flying well into the 2040s.

Get the best of Oban and the Hebrides – straight to your inbox

Sign up for our weekly newsletter, curated by Oban-based reporter Louise Glen, for top local stories and community highlights.

Subscribe here

Join the chat on Facebook: West Coast Chat