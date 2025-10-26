Eyes on the skies: Why you might have heard Chinooks flying over the west coast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Eyes on the skies: Why you might have heard Chinooks flying over the west coast

'A busy few days for the Chinook force' at Oban Airport.

By Louise Glen
Chinook helicopters at Oban Airport
Chinook helicopter at Oban Airport. Image: Oban Airport/ Argyll and Bute Council.

RAF Chinook helicopters have been making their presence known along Scotland’s west coast — and now we know why.

The roar of twin rotors overhead has prompted a flurry of questions from residents in Argyll and beyond.

Now, Oban Airport has confirmed the noise was all part of a major military training operation.

Chinook helicopters were carrying out maritime and amphibious operations

The helicopters — flown in from RAF Odiham in Hampshire — have been based at Oban Airport for several days, carrying out intensive maritime and amphibious exercises.

Chinook helicopters at Oban Aiport, pictured is a military truck.
Chinook helicopter support staff at Oban Airport. Image: Oban Airport/ Argyll and Bute Council.

Airport bosses described it as “a busy few days for the Chinook force”, with crews working on key mission skills vital for frontline duties around the world.

The airport posted: “It’s been amazing to host this kind of exercise.”

Training included take-off and landing drills, load-lifting, and close coordination with ground units simulating amphibious landings.

Known for their distinctive sound and size, the Boeing-built helicopters have been a staple of UK military operations for more than 40 years.

With 54 aircraft currently in service, the RAF Chinook fleet is the largest outside the United States.

In March 2024, the Ministry of Defence announced a £1.4 billion investment in 14 new Chinook HC7s.

The new helicopters are due to arrive later this decade and are expected to keep the iconic Chinook flying well into the 2040s.

Get the best of Oban and the Hebrides – straight to your inbox

Sign up for our weekly newsletter, curated by Oban-based reporter Louise Glen, for top local stories and community highlights.

Subscribe here

Join the chat on Facebook: West Coast Chat

Conversation