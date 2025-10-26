Plot twist! Orkney Library stuns with book display — unmasking Celebrity Traitors on the shelves

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Plot twist! Orkney Library stuns with book display — unmasking Celebrity Traitors on the shelves

Read. Lie. Repeat. Orkney Library’s new section is full of Traitors.

By Louise Glen
Claudia WInkleman the presenter of the traitor, she has not got a book in the Traitors section of the Orkney Library.
The Traitors with Claudia Winkleman. Image: Studio Lambert, Llara Plaza.

One of Scotland’s most beloved libraries has pulled off a brilliant plot twist of its own — by launching a dedicated Traitors section on its shelves.

Orkney Library and Archive, based in Kirkwall, has unveiled a brand new display inspired by the smash-hit BBC reality series Celebrity Traitors UK, hosted by Claudia Winkleman.

Tongue firmly in cheek, the library announced the new section on social media.

Books written by Celebrity Traitors’ faithful, or are they?

Pairing the tension and deception of the show with a curated collection of books written by celebrities from this year’s star-studded cast.

The response was instant — and overwhelmingly positive. Fans of the series and library regulars alike hailed the idea as “genius” and “so Orkney”.

This year’s celebrity contestants have been backstabbing, whispering, and swearing allegiance in the shadowy halls of Ardross Castle in the Highlands.

Now their literary efforts are taking centre stage up north.

Orkney Library and Archive has a shelf of Celbrity Traitors books
Orkney Library and Archive has a Celebrity Traitors section. Image: Orkney Library and Archive/ Facebook.

On the shelves, you’ll find:

  • Stephen Fry – More Fool Me
  • Clare Balding – Walking Home
  • Celia Imrie – The Happy Hoofer
  • Jonathan Ross – Why Do I Say These Things?
  • David Olusoga – Black and British
  • Tom Daley – My Story
  • Alan Carr – Look Who It Is!
  • Paloma Faith – MILF
  • Kate Garraway – The Power of Hope

And in a stroke of theatrical flair, when one of the celebs is eliminated from the show, the library places a dramatic red X across their book cover — in true Traitors fashion.

The library wrote: “Time to betray your TBR [to be read] pile and plot the ultimate reading strategy.

“No cloaks or daggers required – just a valid library card.”

Orkney Library has become a national treasure thanks to its quick wit, clever campaigns, and strong presence online.

The library frequently ties books to everything from Eurovision to weather warnings.

And while treachery might be out of place in the reading room, a little light scheming among the shelves is all in good fun.

Conversation