Plot twist! Orkney Library stuns with book display — unmasking Celebrity Traitors on the shelves

One of Scotland’s most beloved libraries has pulled off a brilliant plot twist of its own — by launching a dedicated Traitors section on its shelves.

Orkney Library and Archive, based in Kirkwall, has unveiled a brand new display inspired by the smash-hit BBC reality series Celebrity Traitors UK, hosted by Claudia Winkleman.

Tongue firmly in cheek, the library announced the new section on social media.

Books written by Celebrity Traitors’ faithful, or are they?

Pairing the tension and deception of the show with a curated collection of books written by celebrities from this year’s star-studded cast.

The response was instant — and overwhelmingly positive. Fans of the series and library regulars alike hailed the idea as “genius” and “so Orkney”.

This year’s celebrity contestants have been backstabbing, whispering, and swearing allegiance in the shadowy halls of Ardross Castle in the Highlands.

Now their literary efforts are taking centre stage up north.

On the shelves, you’ll find:

Stephen Fry – More Fool Me

Clare Balding – Walking Home

Celia Imrie – The Happy Hoofer

Jonathan Ross – Why Do I Say These Things?

David Olusoga – Black and British

Tom Daley – My Story

Alan Carr – Look Who It Is!

Paloma Faith – MILF

Kate Garraway – The Power of Hope

And in a stroke of theatrical flair, when one of the celebs is eliminated from the show, the library places a dramatic red X across their book cover — in true Traitors fashion.

The library wrote: “Time to betray your TBR [to be read] pile and plot the ultimate reading strategy.

“No cloaks or daggers required – just a valid library card.”

Orkney Library has become a national treasure thanks to its quick wit, clever campaigns, and strong presence online.

The library frequently ties books to everything from Eurovision to weather warnings.

And while treachery might be out of place in the reading room, a little light scheming among the shelves is all in good fun.