Teen arrested in Aberdeen over ‘attempted murder’ after city-centre attack leaves two in hospital

The incident happened on Bon Accord Street.

By Louise Glen
A teenager has been arrested in connection with attempted murder and serious assault following an early-morning incident in which two men were seriously injured in Aberdeen.

Police were called to Bon Accord Street around 3.05am on Sunday October 26.

A 20-year-old man and an 18-year-old man were found with serious injuries.

Both were taken to hospital for treatment.

Officers have now taped off a section of Bon Accord Square and can be seen conducting investigations in the area.

Teen arrested in connection with Aberdeen attempted murder

Police say a 16-year-old male has been arrested in connection with the attempted murder of the 20-year-old, and the serious assault of the 18-year-old.

Inquiries remain ongoing.

Detective Sergeant Emma Low said: “Inquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing. We are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to contact us as soon as possible.

“We’d also ask anyone with private CCTV from Bon Accord Street in the early hours of Sunday to review their footage and share anything relevant with us.

“Any information, no matter how small, could help us as we continue our investigation.”

Chief Inspector Victoria Stables added: “We recognise this incident will be concerning to the local community.

“There will be additional patrols in the area to provide reassurance and support the ongoing enquiry. I would encourage anyone with concerns to speak to our officers.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0639 of Sunday October 26 2025.

