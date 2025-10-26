News Child dies after taking unwell in Aberdeen car park The young girl was taken by ambulance to Royal Aberdeen Children's Hospital. By Louise Glen October 26 2025, 12:10 pm October 26 2025, 12:10 pm Share Child dies after taking unwell in Aberdeen car park Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6879750/child-dies-after-taking-unwell-in-aberdeen-car-park/ Copy Link 2 comment Emergency services attended the Kingswells Park and Ride before the unwell child was taken to hospital. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.. A young girl has tragically died after taking unwell in Aberdeen on Saturday. Emergency services were called to Kingwells Park and Ride on Skene Road around 8.40pm on Saturday October 25, following reports of concern for a child. The girl was taken by ambulance to Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital, but despite the efforts of medical staff, she was pronounced dead a short time later. An ambulance took the young girl from the Park and Ride to Aberdeen Royal Children’s Hospital. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson. Concern for a child in Aberdeen In a statement, a police spokesperson said: “We were made aware of concern for a child who had taken unwell on Skene Road in Aberdeen around 8.40pm on Saturday October 25, 2025. “She was taken to the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later. “Her death is being treated as unexplained but there are no apparent suspicious circumstances.” No further details have been released, and the girl has not yet been formally named. Her family have asked for privacy. Police say a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course.
