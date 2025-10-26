Child dies after taking unwell in Aberdeen car park

A young girl has tragically died after taking unwell in Aberdeen on Saturday.

Emergency services were called to Kingwells Park and Ride on Skene Road around 8.40pm on Saturday October 25, following reports of concern for a child.

The girl was taken by ambulance to Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital, but despite the efforts of medical staff, she was pronounced dead a short time later.

Concern for a child in Aberdeen

In a statement, a police spokesperson said: “We were made aware of concern for a child who had taken unwell on Skene Road in Aberdeen around 8.40pm on Saturday October 25, 2025.

“She was taken to the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.

“Her death is being treated as unexplained but there are no apparent suspicious circumstances.”

No further details have been released, and the girl has not yet been formally named.

Her family have asked for privacy.

Police say a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course.