Heartbreak as Skye mourns much-loved teacher Megan Mackenzie

The Skye community has been left heartbroken by the sudden passing of Megan Mackenzie — a much-loved teacher, wife and mother whose warmth and dedication touched countless lives both at home and abroad.

Megan was the wife of Pipe Major Alan Mackenzie and a devoted mum to Alexander.

She was known across Skye and beyond for her kindness, humour and deep commitment to her family and her pupils.

Megan had been battling lung cancer for six months and died at home aged 54.

Our thoughts are with Megan’s family and friends, both here and in America.

As a teacher at Portree Gaelic Primary School, Megan inspired children with her passion for the Gaelic language and culture.

Megan Mackenzie was a ‘ray of light’

Colleagues described her as “a ray of light” in the classroom. They said she was someone whose enthusiasm and care made a lasting impression on everyone she met.

Her sudden passing has left the island community in shock and sorrow.

“Our island community — and friends far beyond these shores — have been numbed this weekend learning of the passing of our dear Megan Mackenzie,” said a spokesperson for the Isle of Skye Pipe Band.

“We cannot comprehend the pain, sorrow and sadness the Mackenzie family are enduring at this time.

“But the beautiful tributes on the family’s Facebook page will, we hope, bring great comfort and strength to Alan and Alexander.”

Megan’s loss will also be deeply felt within the worldwide pipe band family, where she was loved and respected for her unwavering support for her husband’s musical work and her strong sense of community.

Tributes: ‘No words to fill the hole that will be left in their lives’

“On behalf of the IOSPB and the wider piping world, we express our sincere condolences to Alan and Alexander, to Megan’s family in the United States, and to the Mackenzie family here in Scotland,” the statement continued.

Mesa Caledonian Pipe Band wrote: “Mesa Caledonian Pipe Band wants to extend our condolences, prayers and love to Alan Mackenzie, his son Alexander and the whole Isle of Skye Pipe Band family as they mourn the loss of Alan’s beautiful wife Megan.

“There are no words to fill the hole that will be left in their lives.

“Mesa Caledonian has a special bond with Isle of Skye Pipe Band since they travelled to Arizona.

Alan and Megan have shared hospitality with members of MCPB when we have travelled to visit them on Skye.

“Please lift up prayers for their peace as they travel this road.”

The community has asked for continued prayers and thoughts for Alan and Alexander.

