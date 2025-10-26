Heartbreak as Skye mourns much-loved teacher Megan Mackenzie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Heartbreak as Skye mourns much-loved teacher Megan Mackenzie

She is remembered as a devoted Portree teacher, wife, and mother.

By Louise Glen
a photogrpah of allan MacKenzie, son Alexander and Megan as tributes are paid following her death.
Skye teacher Megan Mackenzie has died. Image: Isle of Skye Pipe Band.

The Skye community has been left heartbroken by the sudden passing of Megan Mackenzie — a much-loved teacher, wife and mother whose warmth and dedication touched countless lives both at home and abroad.

Megan was the wife of Pipe Major Alan Mackenzie and a devoted mum to Alexander.

She was known across Skye and beyond for her kindness, humour and deep commitment to her family and her pupils.

Megan had been battling lung cancer for six months and died at home aged 54.

Our thoughts are with Megan’s family and friends, both here and in America.

As a teacher at Portree Gaelic Primary School, Megan inspired children with her passion for the Gaelic language and culture.

Megan Mackenzie was a ‘ray of light’

Colleagues described her as “a ray of light” in the classroom. They said she was someone whose enthusiasm and care made a lasting impression on everyone she met.

Her sudden passing has left the island community in shock and sorrow.

“Our island community — and friends far beyond these shores — have been numbed this weekend learning of the passing of our dear Megan Mackenzie,” said a spokesperson for the Isle of Skye Pipe Band.

“We cannot comprehend the pain, sorrow and sadness the Mackenzie family are enduring at this time.

“But the beautiful tributes on the family’s Facebook page will, we hope, bring great comfort and strength to Alan and Alexander.”

Megan’s loss will also be deeply felt within the worldwide pipe band family, where she was loved and respected for her unwavering support for her husband’s musical work and her strong sense of community.

Tributes: ‘No words to fill the hole that will be left in their lives’

“On behalf of the IOSPB and the wider piping world, we express our sincere condolences to Alan and Alexander, to Megan’s family in the United States, and to the Mackenzie family here in Scotland,” the statement continued.

Mesa Caledonian Pipe Band wrote: “Mesa Caledonian Pipe Band wants to extend our condolences, prayers and love to Alan Mackenzie, his son Alexander and the whole Isle of Skye Pipe Band family as they mourn the loss of Alan’s beautiful wife Megan.

“There are no words to fill the hole that will be left in their lives.

“Mesa Caledonian has a special bond with Isle of Skye Pipe Band since they travelled to Arizona.

Alan and Megan have shared hospitality with members of MCPB when we have travelled to visit them on Skye.

“Please lift up prayers for their peace as they travel this road.”

The community has asked for continued prayers and thoughts for Alan and Alexander.

