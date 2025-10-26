Exclusive: ‘Fraserburgh in line for first Aldi and B&M’ stores as developers launch bid to build £12m retail park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exclusive: ‘Fraserburgh in line for first Aldi and B&M’ stores as developers launch bid to build £12m retail park

According to those behind the plans, the German supermarket has been lined up as a tenant along with the discount shop.

Colaren Quays Retail Park artist's impression.
An artist's impression of how the new retail park could look. Image: Colaren Homes.
By Chris Cromar

Aldi and B&M are set to come to Fraserburgh if a new £12 million retail development gets the go-ahead in the Aberdeenshire town.

That is according to developers Colaren Homes, who said a new retail park would bring significant investment to the area, creating over 100 new jobs.

Artist’s impressions created ahead of the planning application show the vision for the development, with Aldi and B&M logos on the proposed units.

They also said over 150 additional jobs would be created during the construction of the park.

Colaren Quays Retail Park artist's impression.
The development could see a number of chains coming to Fraserburgh. Image: Colaren Homes.

If plans are approved, it would be located at Colaren Quays Business Park, which is located in the South Harbour Road area of the town and broke ground last year.

As well as Aldi and B&M, the new retail park would include a drive-thru and a food and coffee takeaway unit.

With plans set to be submitted in the “coming months”, construction is expected to begin in late 2026.

‘A major step forward for economic growth and retail offering’

Developers Colaren Homes said the plans “represent a major step forward for economic growth and retail offering in Fraserburgh”.

They argue that its location provides “excellent connectivity into the town centre”.

They say the location would enhance accessibility for both residents and visitors.

Colaren Quays Retail Park artist's impression.
A coffee shop and drive-thru takeaway is part of the plans. Image: Colaren Homes.

“This is good news for Fraserburgh,” said Colin Smith, the managing director of Colaren Homes.

“Colaren Quays will not only bring in much-needed retail variety for shoppers in the whole of Aberdeenshire but also create new employment opportunities and attract inward investment into the town.

“It’s the kind of exciting and positive change that local communities can rally behind.”

The development is located near Fraserburgh Harbour, which has its own £278 million masterplan.

It is hoped the project will help grow the town’s economy and deliver new jobs.

In addition to this, Aberdeenshire Council has its own £10 million masterplan for Fraserburgh’s beachfront.

Public exhibition

Colaren Homes will be hosting a drop-in public exhibition event at the Scottish White Fish Producers Association next month.

The event will offer an opportunity to view the plans for Colaren Quays. Locals will have the chance to ask questions and provide feedback on the proposals.

What do you think of the plans? Let us know in the comments section.

