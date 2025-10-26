Exclusive: ‘Fraserburgh in line for first Aldi and B&M’ stores as developers launch bid to build £12m retail park

Aldi and B&M are set to come to Fraserburgh if a new £12 million retail development gets the go-ahead in the Aberdeenshire town.

That is according to developers Colaren Homes, who said a new retail park would bring significant investment to the area, creating over 100 new jobs.

Artist’s impressions created ahead of the planning application show the vision for the development, with Aldi and B&M logos on the proposed units.

They also said over 150 additional jobs would be created during the construction of the park.

If plans are approved, it would be located at Colaren Quays Business Park, which is located in the South Harbour Road area of the town and broke ground last year.

As well as Aldi and B&M, the new retail park would include a drive-thru and a food and coffee takeaway unit.

With plans set to be submitted in the “coming months”, construction is expected to begin in late 2026.

‘A major step forward for economic growth and retail offering’

Developers Colaren Homes said the plans “represent a major step forward for economic growth and retail offering in Fraserburgh”.

They argue that its location provides “excellent connectivity into the town centre”.

They say the location would enhance accessibility for both residents and visitors.

“This is good news for Fraserburgh,” said Colin Smith, the managing director of Colaren Homes.

“Colaren Quays will not only bring in much-needed retail variety for shoppers in the whole of Aberdeenshire but also create new employment opportunities and attract inward investment into the town.

“It’s the kind of exciting and positive change that local communities can rally behind.”

The development is located near Fraserburgh Harbour, which has its own £278 million masterplan.

It is hoped the project will help grow the town’s economy and deliver new jobs.

In addition to this, Aberdeenshire Council has its own £10 million masterplan for Fraserburgh’s beachfront.

Public exhibition

Colaren Homes will be hosting a drop-in public exhibition event at the Scottish White Fish Producers Association next month.

The event will offer an opportunity to view the plans for Colaren Quays. Locals will have the chance to ask questions and provide feedback on the proposals.

What do you think of the plans? Let us know in the comments section.