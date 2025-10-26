News Kyle of Lochalsh traffic delays after crash blocks A87 in both directions There are reports that a car is on its roof. By Louise Glen October 26 2025, 3:17 pm October 26 2025, 3:17 pm Share Kyle of Lochalsh traffic delays after crash blocks A87 in both directions Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/6879915/a87-crash-delays-kyle-lochalsh/ Copy Link 0 comment Image: DC Thomson. The A87 near Auchtertyre is partially blocked in both directions following a crash. The road between Eilean Donan Castle and the Kyle of Lochalsh is affected after reports of an overturned car near the Nostie turn-off. Traffic Scotland reported the incident on Sunday at 2.19pm. A spokesperson said: “The A87 between Auchtertyre and Ardelve is restricted due to a road traffic incident. “Road users are advised to approach with caution and expect longer than normal journey times.” Delays are to be expected after crash on A87 Kyle of Lochalsh Emergency services are at the scene, and recovery efforts are believed to be underway. The full extent of the incident is not yet known, but delays are building in both directions. Drivers are being urged to allow extra time for their journeys and to take care when passing the scene. Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been contacted for further information. Get the best of Oban and the Hebrides – straight to your inbox Sign up for our weekly newsletter, curated by Oban-based reporter Louise Glen, for top local stories and community highlights. Subscribe here Join the chat on Facebook: West Coast Chat
