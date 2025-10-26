Kyle of Lochalsh traffic delays after crash blocks A87 in both directions

The A87 near Auchtertyre is partially blocked in both directions following a crash.

The road between Eilean Donan Castle and the Kyle of Lochalsh is affected after reports of an overturned car near the Nostie turn-off.

Traffic Scotland reported the incident on Sunday at 2.19pm.

A spokesperson said: “The A87 between Auchtertyre and Ardelve is restricted due to a road traffic incident.

“Road users are advised to approach with caution and expect longer than normal journey times.”

Delays are to be expected after crash on A87 Kyle of Lochalsh

Emergency services are at the scene, and recovery efforts are believed to be underway.

The full extent of the incident is not yet known, but delays are building in both directions.

Drivers are being urged to allow extra time for their journeys and to take care when passing the scene.

Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been contacted for further information.

