Vanished without a trace: Who was Michael Bell last seen on the Isle of Skye in 1983?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Vanished without a trace: Who was Michael Bell last seen on the Isle of Skye in 1983?

Officers have turned their attention back on the cold case as they look for answers after more than 40 years.

By Louise Glen
MIchael Bell was last seen on the Isle of Skye, but phoned family from Tyndrum and Dalwhinnie
Michael Bell was last seen on the Isle of Skye. Image: West Midlands Police.

Michael Bell was just 28 years old when he vanished without a trace after a trip to the Isle of Skye in May 1983.

Police have now turned their attention back on the 40-year mystery as they search for answers on Michael’s disappearance.

Described as quiet and kind, Michael lived in Sheldon, Birmingham, and worked in a factory.

He shared a deep love of Birmingham City FC with his father, who never stopped searching for him.

For two decades after Michael’s disappearance, his father continued to attend matches — scanning the crowd in the hope his son might return.

Michael was last seen after a short camping holiday on Skye with a friend.

He was said to be unhappy and depressed during the trip, and the pair argued about when to go home.

Michael left the island alone on May 14, telling his family he was heading for the English border.

He was never heard from again.

Now, more than 40 years later, West Midlands Police are appealing to the public once more.

Did you know Michael Bell or see him after May 1983?

There are still unanswered questions.

Police believe someone out there may remember something — no matter how small — that could help solve this mystery.

Michael Bell was last seen in May 1983 on the Isle of Skye.
West Midlands Police want to speak to anyone with information about Michael Bell, no matter how insignificant it may seem. Image: West Midlands Police.

Here is what we know:

  • He made phone calls to family from Dalwhinnie and Tyndrum, saying he was heading for the English border.
  • A Scottish police officer described Michael as “confused” and helped him on to a bus to Glasgow
  • Michael would now be 70 years old.

PC Shaun Reeve, of the Missing Persons Investigation Unit, said: “Initially, it was thought that Michael was last seen on the Isle of Skye, but we know from police reports in Scotland that he was seen at least two or three more times on the mainland.

“A police officer reported him appearing confused and being put on a bus to Glasgow [from Skye], but what happened to him after he arrived back on the mainland is a mystery still.

“We’re hoping anyone who worked with Michael might remember him and be able to shed any light on his personality and his character, as there is still a lot we don’t know about him.

“At the time of Michael’s disappearance, he told his friend that he was feeling depressed and wanted to go back home.

“We’re confident, though, that he did make it off the island and at least attempted to get back to England.”

Get the best of Oban and the Hebrides – straight to your inbox

Sign up for our weekly newsletter, curated by Oban-based reporter Louise Glen, for top local stories and community highlights.

Subscribe here

Join the chat on Facebook: West Coast Chat

Conversation