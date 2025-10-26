Vanished without a trace: Who was Michael Bell last seen on the Isle of Skye in 1983?

Michael Bell was just 28 years old when he vanished without a trace after a trip to the Isle of Skye in May 1983.

Police have now turned their attention back on the 40-year mystery as they search for answers on Michael’s disappearance.

Described as quiet and kind, Michael lived in Sheldon, Birmingham, and worked in a factory.

He shared a deep love of Birmingham City FC with his father, who never stopped searching for him.

For two decades after Michael’s disappearance, his father continued to attend matches — scanning the crowd in the hope his son might return.

Michael was last seen after a short camping holiday on Skye with a friend.

He was said to be unhappy and depressed during the trip, and the pair argued about when to go home.

Michael left the island alone on May 14, telling his family he was heading for the English border.

He was never heard from again.

Now, more than 40 years later, West Midlands Police are appealing to the public once more.

Did you know Michael Bell or see him after May 1983?

There are still unanswered questions.

Police believe someone out there may remember something — no matter how small — that could help solve this mystery.

Here is what we know:

He made phone calls to family from Dalwhinnie and Tyndrum, saying he was heading for the English border.

A Scottish police officer described Michael as “confused” and helped him on to a bus to Glasgow

Michael would now be 70 years old.

PC Shaun Reeve, of the Missing Persons Investigation Unit, said: “Initially, it was thought that Michael was last seen on the Isle of Skye, but we know from police reports in Scotland that he was seen at least two or three more times on the mainland.

“A police officer reported him appearing confused and being put on a bus to Glasgow [from Skye], but what happened to him after he arrived back on the mainland is a mystery still.

“We’re hoping anyone who worked with Michael might remember him and be able to shed any light on his personality and his character, as there is still a lot we don’t know about him.

“At the time of Michael’s disappearance, he told his friend that he was feeling depressed and wanted to go back home.

“We’re confident, though, that he did make it off the island and at least attempted to get back to England.”

