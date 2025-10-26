Dons fan’s £6 panini ‘insult to injury’ after AEK Athens hammering

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dons fan’s £6 panini ‘insult to injury’ after AEK Athens hammering

One person said they wouldn't feed the snack to their dog.

By Chris Cromar
Aberdeen fan holding a chicken and cheese panini.
What was worse, Aberdeen's performance or this fan's panini? Image: Footy Scran.

Aberdeen were defeated 6-0 on the pitch against AEK Athens but for one Dons fan the misery was compounded after paying £6 for a panini branded a “monstrosity”.

Posted on Footy Scran, the picture showed an Aberdeen fan’s chicken panini that he bought during the Dons game in Athens on Thursday night.

The post said: “Chicken panini in the AEK Athens away end for Aberdeen fans Thursday.”

Aberdeen FC fans in Athens.
It was disappointment on and off the pitch for Dons fans in Athens. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

People shared their opinions on the quality of the food on offer at the Agia Sophia Stadium in the Greek capital.

John Duncan posted: “Insult to injury.”

“Not only did they beat us on the park, they’ve beat us in the scran department,” was Keith Mac’s analysis.

‘Wouldn’t feed that to my dog’

Skyler Skyle bluntly added: “Wouldn’t feed that to my dog.”

Making reference to the fact it cost £6 (or €7), Keisaraynja said: “Quid per goal is rough.”

Graeme Shinnie and Jack Milne on the pitch after Aberdeen's game against AEK Athens.
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie and his teammates were left dejected following their defeat by AEK Athens. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Sam summed it up by saying: “Don’t know what’s worse, losing 6-0 or that monstrosity.”

In a Footy Scran poll on Twitter, only 10.8% of fans voted that it was scran. 89.2% said it was not.

Aberdeen’s next tie in the UEFA Europa Conference League is an away tie to Cyprus, where they face AEK Larnaca on November 6.

Conversation