Dons fan’s £6 panini ‘insult to injury’ after AEK Athens hammering

Aberdeen were defeated 6-0 on the pitch against AEK Athens but for one Dons fan the misery was compounded after paying £6 for a panini branded a “monstrosity”.

Posted on Footy Scran, the picture showed an Aberdeen fan’s chicken panini that he bought during the Dons game in Athens on Thursday night.

The post said: “Chicken panini in the AEK Athens away end for Aberdeen fans Thursday.”

People shared their opinions on the quality of the food on offer at the Agia Sophia Stadium in the Greek capital.

John Duncan posted: “Insult to injury.”

“Not only did they beat us on the park, they’ve beat us in the scran department,” was Keith Mac’s analysis.

‘Wouldn’t feed that to my dog’

Skyler Skyle bluntly added: “Wouldn’t feed that to my dog.”

Making reference to the fact it cost £6 (or €7), Keisaraynja said: “Quid per goal is rough.”

Sam summed it up by saying: “Don’t know what’s worse, losing 6-0 or that monstrosity.”

In a Footy Scran poll on Twitter, only 10.8% of fans voted that it was scran. 89.2% said it was not.

Aberdeen’s next tie in the UEFA Europa Conference League is an away tie to Cyprus, where they face AEK Larnaca on November 6.